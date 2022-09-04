Read full article on original website
Rosamond rallies to defeat California City
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond and California City girls volleyball teams opened High Desert League play with a hard-fought match on Tuesday. But it was the Roadrunners who came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Ravens, 25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 25-16, 15-7, at Cal City High School.
Antelopes sweep Scorpions
EDWARDS AFB — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team swept a nonleague match at Desert High School on Wednesday, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28. The Antelopes improve to 6-8 overall.
Eagles fly past Hawks
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team was able to withstand rallies by Knight and stifling heat within the Lancaster High gym on Tuesday. Lancaster won the opening set and the final two after a long tiebreaker in the second for a 25-20, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21 Golden League victory.
Heartfelt honor for four schools
PALMDALE — Chaparral Prep Academy, Cimarron and Summerwind elementary schools and Palmdale Learning Plaza are the newest schools in the Palmdale School District to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools, bringing the District’s overall total to 13 schools. “Every year for the last six...
Beating heat for Labor Day fun
LANCASTER — Monday was Labor Day and for anyone who wasn’t working, the cooler upper 80s temperature in the morning provided an ideal time for those eager to beat the heat and recreate before the triple digit temperatures rolled in. Some found the ideal spot at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Rollover in Lancaster kills one
LANCASTER (CNS) — A driver was killed and his passenger injured this morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said.
One killed Friday in Pearblossom
LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Pearblossom man was killed and two others were injured in a collision, Friday evening, on 170th Street East near Longmeadow Avenue, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The collision occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m., when the 29-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford northbound on...
Youth program begins Set. 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created an internship program that will pay the salaries for interns ages 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch, on Sept. 26, and will provide 500...
Detectives investigating death of man on westside
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead, early Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Investigators responded, at 12:05 a.m., to a death investigation in the 44500 block of Valley Central Way, just north of Avenue J.
Sheriff’s department sets safety operation
LANCASTER — Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on the road will be the focus of a traffic safety operation, today, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. From 2 to 10 p.m., deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals.
Hurricane Kay strengthens, heads to Peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific, Wednesday, and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there’s a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash...
New city manager resigns suddenly
CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned. The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager. Following nearly two hours behind closed doors, in which the Council considered two candidates,...
Business briefs, Sept. 7, 2022
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe. HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal, Tuesday, on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together, in 2020, to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
Huge school district hit by cyberattack
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ransomware attack targeting the huge Los Angeles school district prompted an unprecedented shutdown of its computer systems as schools increasingly find themselves vulnerable to cyber breaches at the start of a new year. The attack on the Los Angeles Unified School District sounded alarms...
LA County Coroner’s Office IDs man
LANCASTER (CNS) — The coroner’s office, Tuesday, released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident.
Raley’s executive, pilot killed in crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley’s Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California, on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday, in a marshy area at an almond...
Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat
SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers adjourned this year’s legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor. They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the...
General Plan update ready for adoption
PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process. The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
