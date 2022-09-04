Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 103 are expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO