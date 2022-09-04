ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Firefighter burned in suspected meth lab explosion, Lebanon police say

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon firefighter and another man were injured in a suspected meth lab explosion earlier this week, according to police. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment on the 200 block of East Cumberland Street. "The victim fled from the apartment and...
local21news.com

Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
WGAL

Police investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Lancaster on Wednesday. Related video above: Lancaster police recover stolen handguns. Police said the shots were fired at 12:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Lime Street. At this point, there are no known victims...
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
local21news.com

Missing man in Lancaster County safely located

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The PA State Police say Simon Zimmerman, III has been safely located. Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man who they say may be at a special risk or may be confused. According to authorities, 89-year-old Simon Zimmerman, III...
WGAL

Fire destroys home's roof in West Cocalico Township

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a Lancaster County house fire on Sunday night. The fire started around 7 p.m. along North King Street in West Cocalico Township. The fire chief said that when they got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames. The fire...
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
PennLive.com

Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg

Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
Wbaltv.com

'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
WGAL

Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
abc27.com

Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
