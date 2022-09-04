Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon County apartment fire reportedly stems from meth lab explosion
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in a Lebanon apartment building on Sept. 4 was reportedly caused by a methamphetamine lab explosion. The Lebanon City Fire Department responded to a fire at 207 E. Cumberland Street that was caused by an explosion of chemicals. Police suspected a small meth...
WGAL
Firefighter burned in suspected meth lab explosion, Lebanon police say
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon firefighter and another man were injured in a suspected meth lab explosion earlier this week, according to police. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment on the 200 block of East Cumberland Street. "The victim fled from the apartment and...
local21news.com
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
abc27.com
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Lancaster on Wednesday. Related video above: Lancaster police recover stolen handguns. Police said the shots were fired at 12:18 p.m. on the 600 block of South Lime Street. At this point, there are no known victims...
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
local21news.com
Missing man in Lancaster County safely located
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The PA State Police say Simon Zimmerman, III has been safely located. Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man who they say may be at a special risk or may be confused. According to authorities, 89-year-old Simon Zimmerman, III...
Lancaster County police investigate bus crash that injured 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash. The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township. Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved. A statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Fire destroys home's roof in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a Lancaster County house fire on Sunday night. The fire started around 7 p.m. along North King Street in West Cocalico Township. The fire chief said that when they got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames. The fire...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing 89-year-old man in Lancaster County found safe
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Zimmerman has been found safe. Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man. Simon Zimmerman III, 89, was last seen in the area of Lakewood Drive in Martic Township on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Zimmerman is operating a 2006 grey Chevrolet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
WGAL
Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
abc27.com
Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
Hazmat Team Called To 2 Crashes Closing All Lanes Of I-81 In Lebanon County: State Police
Interstate 81 reopened at the Lebanon/Schuylkill County line around 10:30 a.m., according to Lebanon County emergency dispatchers. A hazmat team has been called after two crashes shuttered all lanes of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday, September 6, Pennsylvania state authorities say. The crashes happened in the southbound lanes...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
Comments / 0