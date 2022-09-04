Read full article on original website
Slate
My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
I was a young mom with 2 toddlers making 6 figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I work and parent from bed.
I was making six figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I leak spinal fluid whenever I stand, so I work and parent from bed.
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Mother admits she's sometimes 'frightened' of her son, 3, who 'claws at her face, bites her and headbutts her' because he suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain
A mother has revealed her desperation over her three-year-old son who suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain. Ronnie Bird, three, was diagnosed with Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) aged one. The extremely rare condition causes behavioural problems and means he doesn't feel pain, leading to alarming behaviour...
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman with world's longest nails refuses to cut them because they remind her of daughter who died aged 16
A woman, who has recently been crowned the person with the longest fingernails ever in the Guinness World Record, has shared the tragic reason she hasn't cut her talons in 25 years. Diana Armstrong broke the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).
Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
My baby ended up with a skull fracture as I changed her nappy – don’t make my mistake
A MUM is warning other parents after her baby ended up with a fractured skull while changing her nappy. The anonymous mum said she was “in shock” after the horrific event, with scans showing a huge split in the baby’s head. She shared her story with TinyHeartsEducation...
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
