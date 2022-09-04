Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in...
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
A Georgia Southern University grad, who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor, has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect throughout state
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s public health care system could soon see ripple effects when one of Atlanta’s largest hospitals, the Atlanta Medical Center, shuts down. WellStar is one of the largest hospital systems in Georgia serving patients in 148 out of 159 counties — nearly one of out every six Georgians. Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center […]
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
Georgia Dept. of Transportation to build express lanes on I-285 top end
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate 285 every day. “The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” driver Jazmine Lawrence said.
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and other parts of region for Monday September 5
The National Weather Service, has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Labor Day, September 5, due to the possibility of continuing excessive rainfall. What is in the Flood Watch?. Here are the details in the Flood Watch:. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
New children's book is a dream come true for two Forsyth County women
(Forsyth County, GA) The publication of a new children’s book, Kiki Comes Home, is an exciting achievement for two Forsyth County women. Sharing the story was something the author, Laurel Hamby, had dreamed about for years. But for Ginny Hubbard, the book’s illustrator, the chance to work on her first illustration project at age 85 was an unexpected gift.
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
Promised changes to Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain slow coming
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them....
