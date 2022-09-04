Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 9 to 11, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get the Chromatica Ball rolling with Lady Gaga at Minute Maid Park
Take in the unique artistry of Lady Gaga and the Chromatica Ball Tour at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Gaga at long last brings her Chromatica Ball Tour to H-Town, highlighting her 2020 release, Chromatica, and offering a blend of ’90s house music and cyberpunk feel that only Gaga could dream up.
365thingsinhouston.com
Celebrate Fiestas Patrias 2022 at Mexican Independence Day events around Houston
Mark another year of Mexico’s independence from Spain at Mexican Fiestas Patrias events around Houston from Sunday, September 11 to Saturday, September 17, 2022. Officially, Mexico’s official patriotic independence day holidays begin the evening of September 15, kicked off by the symbolic Grito de Dolores. The name comes from Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in the village of Dolores, whose call out (the grito) for an end to Spanish rule triggered the Mexican War of Independence in 1810.
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
cw39.com
Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
fox26houston.com
Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'
HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
fox26houston.com
Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments
HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
