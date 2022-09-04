Read full article on original website
Lake County News
As record heat wave intensifies, Gov. Newsom extends emergency response to increase energy supplies and reduce demand
With triple-digit temperatures forecasted through Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended emergency actions taken last week to bring more energy online and reduce demand on the grid during the record-setting heat wave across the western U.S. The prolonged heat wave is on track to be California’s hottest and longest for...
Lake County News
Temporary emergency power generators used for first time to support statewide energy grid during heat wave
On Monday evening, the California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources, or DWR, in Roseville and Yuba City. In total, the four generators can provide up to 120 megawatts of electricity to the statewide power...
Lake County News
Newsom signs legislation to improve working conditions and wages for fast-food workers
SACRAMENTO — On Labor Day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. AB 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), authorizes the...
Lake County News
Gov. Newsom signs bill banning medical discrimination against cannabis-using patients
Gov. Newsom has signed a bill (AB 1954 — Quirk) to protect the right of patients to medical treatment if they use marijuana, and the right of physicians and clinics to treat them. The bill was sponsored by Cal NORML and co-sponsored by Americans for Safe Access. “Many physicians...
