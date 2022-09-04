ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Robbinsville, NJ
California State
Robbinsville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hawaii State
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Levittown family credits newborn genetic testing for improving daughter's quality of life

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Genetic testing of newborn babies is becoming more common in many states, now including New Jersey. Identifying and treating conditions early improves outcomes. It's been a lifesaver for one family from Levittown.After learning their baby has a rare disease, this family has turned their shock and fear into hope. "Millie's a firecracker, she's crazy," mother Liz Figueroa said. "She's spoiled," dad Angel Figueroa said laughing.Liz and Angel Figueroa are relieved to be able to joke about their 3-year-old daughter. "She loves her sunglasses and her purses," Angel said. "She's just a little diva."Millie was born with spinal...
LEVITTOWN, PA
#Nj
94.5 PST

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
94.5 PST

The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lawrence, NJ cops arrest 2 after checks kept getting stolen from mail

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Two Willingboro men were arrested and charged with mail theft after an investigation into the theft of checks and fraud. In all of the cases reported checks were mailed from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes outside of either the Circle Branch post office on Business Route 1 (Brunswick Pike) or the Craven Lane post office along Route 206, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

