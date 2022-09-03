ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Hooley on the Hudson draws crowds

KINGSTON – The 21st annual Hooley on the Hudson, held at T.R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek in Kingston on Sunday drew large crowds including several politicians. Even Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado were in attendance. The festivities were hosted by the City of...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
New Paltz, NY
Oneonta, NY
New Paltz, NY
Canton, NY
Canton, NY
Oneonta, NY
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wwnytv.com

Dexter man dies in UTV crash

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
DEXTER, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Uprising against Orange County IDA

Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Flanders man drowns at upstate campground

A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
FLANDERS, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2,000,000 Sold

NEWBURGH – The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the September 2 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Newburgh. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2,000,000. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Rd. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car flips over, causing injuries, in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated an automobile accident shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday in which there were injuries. The auto landed on its roof adjacent to a house at Prospect and South streets. The circumstances leading up to the accident and the extent of injuries were...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown to more than double street cameras

MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WBRE

Second drowning at PA, NY Delaware River border within a week

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks. On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the […]
BARRYVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption

Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY

