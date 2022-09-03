Read full article on original website
saintsathletics.com
Evans Wins Three-Way Playoff, Saints Pick Up Second Win at Clarkson Invitational
Junior Cooper Evans secured the individual title after a three-way playoff to lead the St. Lawrence University men's golf team to a first-win win at the Clarkson Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. Evans tied for first shooting one over par (73) with teammate Ben...
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston’s Hooley on the Hudson draws crowds
KINGSTON – The 21st annual Hooley on the Hudson, held at T.R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek in Kingston on Sunday drew large crowds including several politicians. Even Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado were in attendance. The festivities were hosted by the City of...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
hudsonvalleyone.com
40-foot tree falls in Kingston, trapping residents and downing power lines
In the Rondout this morning, where the top of Ravine Street meets West Pierpont, a locust tree — easily 40 feet high — pulled its roots free of the rain-soaked earth and toppled over across the street below, bringing down power lines and blocking off the street in the process.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
wwnytv.com
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
warwickadvertiser.com
Uprising against Orange County IDA
Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground
A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mom says her NFA daughter was beaten by another female student at football opener
NEWBURGH – The mother of a student at Newburgh Free Academy Main has had it with the Newburgh school district. She said her daughter was bullied last school year by a boy, who was given a “slap on the wrist in-school suspension.”. We are not releasing the names...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2,000,000 Sold
NEWBURGH – The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the September 2 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Newburgh. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2,000,000. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Rd. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions...
$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car flips over, causing injuries, in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated an automobile accident shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday in which there were injuries. The auto landed on its roof adjacent to a house at Prospect and South streets. The circumstances leading up to the accident and the extent of injuries were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
Second drowning at PA, NY Delaware River border within a week
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks. On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the […]
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption
Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
