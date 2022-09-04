Read full article on original website
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson CountyMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, the lot is near the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Jacob Hirsch of JIH Builders Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located between Walton Avenue and Grand Concourse, the lot is near the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Jacob Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Marymount School of New York’s Expansion Progresses at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Exterior work is nearing completion on the Marymount School of New York‘s ten-story expansion at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the structure will yield flexible learning spaces, state-of-the-art STEAM classrooms, athletic facilities, a library, theater, music room, alumnae parlor, dining room and terrace with an edible garden, and a “FabLab.” Triton Construction is the general contractor and Terrain-NYC Landscape Architecture is the landscape designer for the property, which is located between Lexington and Park Avenues and is aiming for LEED certification.
New York YIMBY
Foundations Progress for Columbia University Tower at 600 West 125th Street in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 600 West 125th Street, the site of a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with CetraRuddy Architecture as the executive architect and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall structure will yield 175,000 square feet with 141,565 square feet of community facility space, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 142 residences for graduate students and faculty. Pavarini Govern is the general contractor and LERA is the structural engineer for the property, which is located at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, adjacent to the elevated 125th Street 1 train station.
therealdeal.com
Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
Clipper Equity’s sprawling Flatbush apartment complex is hitting the market and the seller is hoping to get $425 million, sources said. The Brooklyn developer is putting its 2,494-unit, 21-acre Flatbush Gardens development up for sale after owning it for over 15 years. The apartments are rent-stabilized and 38 percent are rented at preferential rents, averaging 25 percent below the legal rents, according to marketing materials.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 30 India Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation has begun at 30 India Street, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by JWC Architect Engineer and developed by Titan Realty Construction, the 67-foot-tall structure will yield 52 rental apartments spread across 42,500 square feet, 3,500 square feet of commercial space, and 850 square feet of community facility space. YIMBY previously reported that Miriam and Ken Chan of 32 Tower LLC purchased the vacant property, which is located at the corner of India and West Streets, for $7.15 million in 2006.
New York YIMBY
30 India Street
New York YIMBY
TSX Broadway’s Glass Curtain Wall Nears Roof Parapet at 1568 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan
Curtain wall installation is nearing the parapet of TSX Broadway, a 47-story hotel tower at 1568 Broadway in Times Square. Designed by Perkins Eastman and Mancini Duffy and developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, the 550,000-square-foot structure will yield 661 hotel rooms, 100,000 square feet of retail space on the lower levels, and a cantilevering outdoor performance stage. The project also involved the restoration and lifting of the historic Palace Theater by PBDW Architects to make room for retail frontage. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street.
New York YIMBY
Vessel Community Housing Project Debuts at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey
Vessel, a new housing development for community workers, is now open for occupancy at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey. The inaugural project of its kind from Vessel Technologies, the property is envisioned as an “attainably priced” housing solution for first responders, teachers, entrepreneurs, and other workers to live in the communities they serve.
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
LMXD Reveals New Photos of ‘Stella’ Amenities at 10 Lecount Place in New Rochelle
LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, has revealed new photos of amenity spaces at Stella, a recently completed rental property in New Rochelle. Located at 10 Lecount Place, the property was developed in partnership by LMXD and Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. with design by Beyer Blinder Belle. Stella’s 308...
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
New York City officials tout a peaceful J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders say new cooperation between police and community groups made a difference. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Eating down the road: Iconic Caribbean foods line Brooklyn streets as J’Ouvert returns
Doubles -- a Trinidadian snack -- was served in Brooklyn during the J'Ouvert festival on Monday. Early-morning revelers ate corn soup, doubles, and bake and saltfish during the first in-person J’Ouvert festival since 2019. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
8723 – 4th Avenue is Being Extended – Bay Ridge
Saw 8723- 4th Avenue put up a fence and a lot of permits on the fence for as construction work. This storefront has been empty for awhile. The Building Department site shows that this building is getting an extension. Hopefully, something good will open here. This storefront used to be...
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
