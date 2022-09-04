Read full article on original website
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster (June 30, 1944 – September 2, 2022)
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
September proclaimed “Hunger Action Month” by Mayor Kaumo at tonight’s city council meeting
Rock Springs, Wy – Regular session Rock Springs City Council meeting on September 6, 2022, entailed a proclamation unique to the city’s history. The statement read by Mayor Tim Kaumo was that of a call to action by the community in naming September as “Hunger Action Month”. A similar proclamation was addressed at Green River’s City Council meeting, uniting the two cities in the commitment to hunger support.
Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Seasonal Flu/COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics available at Sweetwater Events Complex
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health is holding Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Both vaccines are offered and you can choose to receive Flu and/or the COVID-19 booster subject to your eligibility. Location:. Sweetwater County Events Complex – Main...
Tigers, Eagles, Buffalos, and Pronghorns in latest football polls
September 8, 2022 — Area team continued to make their presence known in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Polls. 4A Poll – Despite losing their first game of the season last Friday, the Rock Springs Tigers football team held on to its #5 position in the latest WyoPreps 4A football rankings. The Tigers lost to Thunder Basin, who climbed from #4 to #3 in this week’s poll. Cheyenne East and Sheridan remain #1 and #2, respectively. Natrona County dropped from #3 to #4. Rock Springs will travel to unranked Campbell County this Friday.
Officer Kyle Delisser awarded with Emergency Medical Service Reward at City Council meeting
Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a...
Lady Mustangs finally playing home soccer and volleyball matches today
September 7, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang women’s volleyball and soccer seasons started on August 17, but each team has yet to play a home match until today. Both will play Colorado Northwestern Community College. Today’s Lady Mustang soccer match is at 1 p.m....
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
