Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO