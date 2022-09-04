Read full article on original website
WKRG
Scattered showers and storms possible
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting with some offshore storms this morning and a couple could skirt our coastline. Temps are starting in the 60’s for most which is a nice break in the humidity!. An unsettled pattern is in store for us...
WKRG
Messy weather ahead with more rain for the end of the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Typical summertime storms have been quite common this week, but things are changing. Rain chances are ramping up for the rest of the week. Rain will continue to wrap up as we move into the night. Temperatures will hover in the lower 70s with a cold front settling south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico.
WKRG
Another summer day in store, more rain ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast!. Some will see rain this morning, but it is more likely this afternoon as scattered storms develop. They will be very hit-or-miss at around a 40% chance. Temps will stick in the upper 80’s which is right where we should be this time of year. Storms will fade around sunset as lows drop back into the 70’s.
WKRG
Scattered PM storms possible for Labor Day
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Labor Day, Gulf Coast!. Throughout the morning, a few coastal storms are possible similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days. These will spread inland through the afternoon with rain chances at around 50%. Storms will be very hit-or-miss, but some could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Highs will be close to average in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most. Storms will fade around sunset this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.
WKRG
Pop-up storms for Labor Day, Unsettled pattern continues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms linger this evening with an unsettled pattern continuing into the work week. There are spotty showers and storms mainly north of I-10 this evening, but those will wind down into the later evening hours tonight. Temperatures will drop overnight into the low- to mid-70’s with upper-70’s along the coastline. Labor Day will bring the chance for pop-up thunderstorms especially into the afternoon, and temperatures will remain very seasonable in the mid- to upper-80’s.
WKRG
Tropical Update
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlantic Basin remains active with multiple tropical entities. Hurricane Danielle continues to spiral away in the North Atlantic. The storm will continue moving northeast and poses no threat to the U.S. Danielle is expected to lose its tropical characteristics by the end of the week.
Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more. The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
utv44.com
Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
WKRG
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle & Earl in the Atlantic
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an unusually quiet August, the first few days of September have seen a dramatic uptick in tropical activity across the Atlantic Basin. We are currently tracking two tropical entities. Tropical Storm Danielle continues to spin over the North Central Atlantic. Movement will remain very...
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
utv44.com
ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 75th annual Labor Day Parade set to take to the streets of through downtown at 9:45 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin and end at the Mobile Civic Center. Monday’s parade, presented by the Southwest Alabama Labor Council, rolls rain or shine. --- Download...
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Assessing your property for inundation risk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recently, scientists have found that a massive Antarctic glacier is developing huge cracks. Sometimes called the “doomsday glacier”, scientists worry that if it shatters into the sea it could raise sea level by several feet. It’s called Thwaite’s glacier. It’s a massive chunk of...
WKRG
Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
