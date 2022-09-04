Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Labor Day, Gulf Coast!. Throughout the morning, a few coastal storms are possible similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days. These will spread inland through the afternoon with rain chances at around 50%. Storms will be very hit-or-miss, but some could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Highs will be close to average in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most. Storms will fade around sunset this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO