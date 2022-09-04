ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments

I'm Just Me
4d ago

Only females can get pregnant- not all females but only females. It isn’t a matter for the alphabet community to like or dislike it is fact.

Reply
49
Joe Kelly
4d ago

I find it interesting that for the entirety of my life woman have struggled and fought to find a foothold and achieve equality, identity, and rights. In my opinion, we have relatively met those objectives. Just as we see the light a minority is fighting to suppress those accomplishments and society is embracing this shift. What do these detractors fear? societies function when all are working toward the same objective. changing the words to conform to a minority's fears is counterproductive at best, arguably destructive at worst. This perpetuates the narrative that a certain group is less to be designated to a purpose at a whim. it balks in the face of fact and subjugates all. if you think this is about someone else just wait til it's about you.

Reply
48
Kathy Cahanin
4d ago

I don't care what they "identify" as-- if you're pregnant, you're female. Period. And you need one of those to get pregnant. Last time I checked men still don't get them.

Reply
57
