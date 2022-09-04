ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'I am more than grateful:' Millions of Americans over 50 may benefit from Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

By Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Kimberly Crowley
4d ago

Wait......she could not pay back $5000 in 20 years? Can't retire because of her failure to repay that? She couldn't find a job in computer technology? what am I missing?

Ronald Cordle
4d ago

Biden could have helped older people like this woman without adding a trillion dollars to the federal debt by giving taxpayer money to people earning $125K a year. But, noooo…that wouldn’t have bought nearly as many votes as he wanted to buy. Every college age slacker in the country will be looking for this same handout from now until doomsday. The schools will love it, too, because they can raise their prices to any level they want since Uncle Sam is going to take care of it. Hard to believe we are sinking this fast.

FordFan
4d ago

Biden is full of the moon & stars( putting it politely).. put your seatbelt on , because your little hopes are gonna crash & burn , just like the economy when Democrats took over!!

