ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

An LA startup is creating remote tiny cabin sites with offices for startups and company retreats — see inside the $400 a night 'micro cabins'

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mH8DR_0hhkk7Hl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKLVU_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

  • Los Angeles startup Find Sanctuary will build sites of "micro-cabins" with offices.
  • The hospitality company is targeting vacationers, C-suite team off-sites, and remote-first companies.
  • Find Sanctuary will open its first site of 40 cabins two hours from Los Angeles in 2023.
Digital detox retreats are so last year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSysz_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Source: Insider

Now, it's all about learning how to integrate nature into your tech-filled life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B18WN_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

At least that's what Find Sanctuary — a new Los Angeles-based startup building sites of off-grid "micro-cabins" — believes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boXiw_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Like other cabin-based hospitality companies, Find Sanctuary's tiny homes are designed to be a peaceful escape into nature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RLkV_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

But unlike Getaway, AutoCamp, and other brands that use a similar semi-remote "unique stays" model to target short-term vacationers …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GT6AI_0hhkk7Hl00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… Find Sanctuary's timber cabins are built to sustain remote work and company retreats in an effort to target corporate travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiNX7_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Sure, the startup could've created an "off-grid" solution for people who desperately need time away from tech.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUbid_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

But according to Charlie Hammond, founder and CEO of Find Sanctuary, this isn't mentally sustainable or accessible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Zap_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

So instead, the startup is building what it believes is a "preventative" option for "holistic access to nature in an attempt to avoid the crisis" of tech-overload and "over-stimulation," he said in a press release …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13arzk_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

… making the comparison to moderate "healthy" drinking instead of binge drinking after abstaining from alcohol.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUEGw_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Individual vacationers who aren't looking to work remote are still welcome to book a Find Sanctuary cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDN0H_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

But the startup will also be uniquely focused on curating C-suite team off-sites and creating what it calls a "work-from-the-woods employee benefit model" for primarily remote companies, a spokesperson told Insider in an email.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXHpV_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

To do this, the clusters of off-grid "micro cabins" will be anything but disconnected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mfwb_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Inside, the units have all the typical cabin amenities like a king bed …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtUCE_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

… bathroom, full kitchen, and wood stove.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ciLB_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

To make it more conducive to working, every unit will also have a desk in front of a window and strong WiFi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFLlN_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

And if a company plans on booking a retreat, its employees can use the private office units, which can accommodate 10 workers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLDL0_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Let's not forget the cabins will be surrounded by peaceful nature: After a long work day, travelers can then unwind at the "meditation rock" and hot tub.

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

The startup has yet to launch its first set of cabins but it's already seeing a waitlist of 25 companies interested in booking a Find Sanctuary, according to the press release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gnZy_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

And given its location and emphasis on remote work, it's no surprise most of these interested companies are tech startups in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJlI2_0hhkk7Hl00
A view of the San Francisco skyline, showcasing the Golden Gate Bridge and the Salesforce Tower.

Dan Kurtzman/Getty Images

Following a pre-seed funding round, the startup now has plans to open a site of 40 cabins in Big Bear, California, a two hour drive from Los Angeles, in 2023. Cabins will start at $400 a night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1h3U_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

And in the future, Find Sanctuary will also expand to New York and San Francisco as well. Who knows, maybe someday your corporate retreat will be at a Find Sanctuary cabin as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRyzx_0hhkk7Hl00

Jared Chambers, Find Sanctuary

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Retreats#Alcohol#Tech Startups#Business Industry#Linus Business#Digital#Getaway
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy