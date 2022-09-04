An LA startup is creating remote tiny cabin sites with offices for startups and company retreats — see inside the $400 a night 'micro cabins'
Source: InsiderNow, it's all about learning how to integrate nature into your tech-filled life. At least that's what Find Sanctuary — a new Los Angeles-based startup building sites of off-grid "micro-cabins" — believes. Like other cabin-based hospitality companies, Find Sanctuary's tiny homes are designed to be a peaceful escape into nature. But unlike Getaway, AutoCamp, and other brands that use a similar semi-remote "unique stays" model to target short-term vacationers … … Find Sanctuary's timber cabins are built to sustain remote work and company retreats in an effort to target corporate travelers. Sure, the startup could've created an "off-grid" solution for people who desperately need time away from tech. But according to Charlie Hammond, founder and CEO of Find Sanctuary, this isn't mentally sustainable or accessible. So instead, the startup is building what it believes is a "preventative" option for "holistic access to nature in an attempt to avoid the crisis" of tech-overload and "over-stimulation," he said in a press release … … making the comparison to moderate "healthy" drinking instead of binge drinking after abstaining from alcohol. Individual vacationers who aren't looking to work remote are still welcome to book a Find Sanctuary cabin. But the startup will also be uniquely focused on curating C-suite team off-sites and creating what it calls a "work-from-the-woods employee benefit model" for primarily remote companies, a spokesperson told Insider in an email. To do this, the clusters of off-grid "micro cabins" will be anything but disconnected. Inside, the units have all the typical cabin amenities like a king bed … … bathroom, full kitchen, and wood stove. To make it more conducive to working, every unit will also have a desk in front of a window and strong WiFi. And if a company plans on booking a retreat, its employees can use the private office units, which can accommodate 10 workers. Let's not forget the cabins will be surrounded by peaceful nature: After a long work day, travelers can then unwind at the "meditation rock" and hot tub. The startup has yet to launch its first set of cabins but it's already seeing a waitlist of 25 companies interested in booking a Find Sanctuary, according to the press release. And given its location and emphasis on remote work, it's no surprise most of these interested companies are tech startups in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Following a pre-seed funding round, the startup now has plans to open a site of 40 cabins in Big Bear, California, a two hour drive from Los Angeles, in 2023. Cabins will start at $400 a night. And in the future, Find Sanctuary will also expand to New York and San Francisco as well. Who knows, maybe someday your corporate retreat will be at a Find Sanctuary cabin as well. Read the original article on Business Insider
