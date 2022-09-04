Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Marymount School of New York’s Expansion Progresses at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Exterior work is nearing completion on the Marymount School of New York‘s ten-story expansion at 115 East 97th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the structure will yield flexible learning spaces, state-of-the-art STEAM classrooms, athletic facilities, a library, theater, music room, alumnae parlor, dining room and terrace with an edible garden, and a “FabLab.” Triton Construction is the general contractor and Terrain-NYC Landscape Architecture is the landscape designer for the property, which is located between Lexington and Park Avenues and is aiming for LEED certification.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, the lot is near the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Jacob Hirsch of JIH Builders Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 130 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located between Walton Avenue and Grand Concourse, the lot is near the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Jacob Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Foundations Progress for Columbia University Tower at 600 West 125th Street in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 600 West 125th Street, the site of a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with CetraRuddy Architecture as the executive architect and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall structure will yield 175,000 square feet with 141,565 square feet of community facility space, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 142 residences for graduate students and faculty. Pavarini Govern is the general contractor and LERA is the structural engineer for the property, which is located at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, adjacent to the elevated 125th Street 1 train station.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Vessel Community Housing Project Debuts at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey
Vessel, a new housing development for community workers, is now open for occupancy at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey. The inaugural project of its kind from Vessel Technologies, the property is envisioned as an “attainably priced” housing solution for first responders, teachers, entrepreneurs, and other workers to live in the communities they serve.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 30 India Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation has begun at 30 India Street, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by JWC Architect Engineer and developed by Titan Realty Construction, the 67-foot-tall structure will yield 52 rental apartments spread across 42,500 square feet, 3,500 square feet of commercial space, and 850 square feet of community facility space. YIMBY previously reported that Miriam and Ken Chan of 32 Tower LLC purchased the vacant property, which is located at the corner of India and West Streets, for $7.15 million in 2006.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for Hamilton Green 900-Unit Property at 200 Hamilton Avenue in White Plains
Demolition is underway at the former White Plains Mall where a 900-unit mixed-use complex will take its place. The development site is located at 200 Hamilton Avenue in Westchester County and comprises roughly 3.75 acres of land. RXR Realty, the developer responsible for the project, is doing business as RX Hamilton Investor.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 923 Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story residential building at 923 Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Bleecker Street and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Kosciuszko Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Eran Tourgeman of TR Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
LMXD Reveals New Photos of ‘Stella’ Amenities at 10 Lecount Place in New Rochelle
LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, has revealed new photos of amenity spaces at Stella, a recently completed rental property in New Rochelle. Located at 10 Lecount Place, the property was developed in partnership by LMXD and Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. with design by Beyer Blinder Belle. Stella’s 308...
New York YIMBY
TSX Broadway’s Glass Curtain Wall Nears Roof Parapet at 1568 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan
Curtain wall installation is nearing the parapet of TSX Broadway, a 47-story hotel tower at 1568 Broadway in Times Square. Designed by Perkins Eastman and Mancini Duffy and developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, the 550,000-square-foot structure will yield 661 hotel rooms, 100,000 square feet of retail space on the lower levels, and a cantilevering outdoor performance stage. The project also involved the restoration and lifting of the historic Palace Theater by PBDW Architects to make room for retail frontage. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street.
New York YIMBY
