Foundation work is progressing at 600 West 125th Street, the site of a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with CetraRuddy Architecture as the executive architect and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall structure will yield 175,000 square feet with 141,565 square feet of community facility space, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 142 residences for graduate students and faculty. Pavarini Govern is the general contractor and LERA is the structural engineer for the property, which is located at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, adjacent to the elevated 125th Street 1 train station.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO