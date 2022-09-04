Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
RUBY Award Nominations Being Accepted
First State Bank is accepting nominations for its annual RUBY awards, which recognize the Upward, Bright and Young. The program has recognized 188 young people based on their professional acheivements and impact on the community Since 2005. To be eligible, nominees must be 39 or younger as of December 31st, and either work or live in Saginaw, Bay or Midland County. The deadline for nominations is October 28. An awards event to celebrate the recipients will be held in early 2023.
wsgw.com
Bronners of Frankenmuth Holding Christmas Job Fair Today
(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland) Bronners Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is holding a job fair Wednesday, September 7 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. The company is looking to fill a variety of positions, including sales clerks, cashiers, customer service, embroidery machine operators and more. The store is looking for workers to be available through December 31. On the spot interviews will be held for part time positions. The job fair will located near the store’s south entrance.
WNEM
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
clarecountycleaver.net
Local Band to Play at Diesel Concerts Detroit
-The band will be featured in September on The Stoverload Music Podcast on Spotify- stoverloadpodcast. -9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Bemo’s in Bay City. -Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Diesel Concerts Detroit (Message the band for tickets at jaredgovitz@gmail.com or on eventbright) -10 p.m....
wcmu.org
Beloved Mount Pleasant bakery says goodbye
After 61 years, a beloved Mount Pleasant eatery, Robaire's Bakery and Doughnut Shop, is closing its doors for the last time. Robaire Desormes and his wife Dina opened the Bakery in 1961 and remained one of Mount Pleasant's oldest businesses for decades. They serving the Mount Pleasant and Central Michigan...
abc12.com
Hemlock Semiconductor planning $375 million expansion in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock Semiconductor is expanding again in Saginaw County with plans to create 170 more jobs. The global supplier of hyper-pure polysilicon is planning to invest $375 million into its Thomas Township campus west of Saginaw. The project will help Hemlock Semiconductor meet rising demand for polysilicon to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.
wsgw.com
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
wsgw.com
United Way Bay County Starts Unity Challenge Campaign
The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its annual campaign in a new way. As part of their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the agency will start with a 10-day Unity Challenge, giving businesses and community members a chance to learn from those with different life experiences. For 10 business days, participants will get an email with content on topics such as LGBTQ+, race, veterans, socioeconomics, and more. The challenge will offer ways to read, watch, listen and converse, ultimately leading them to take action through volunteering, allyship, and advocacy. The challenge is going on through September 19th.
Midland Street denied extension for Feet on the Street road closure
BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Academy of Excellence starts first day as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school
SAGINAW, Mich.-- Saginaw Academy of Excellence celebrated its first year as a STEM-focused K-8 charter school on the first day of school. On September 6, Saginaw community leaders, including Mayor Brenda Moore and State Representative John Amos, welcomed students back to school in a pep rally styled event. The school's Parent Teacher Organization, representatives from historically black fraternities and sororities, and other guests greeted students as they arrived.
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
wsgw.com
Flint Mayor Under Scrutiny Over Educational Background
A controversy has sprung up around the mayor of Flint regarding his educational background. Some media reports, a state House resolution and until recently, the city of Flint’s website all claimed Mayor Sheldon Neeley had a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University. However, the school has reported that while Neeley did study there, he never received a degree from the institution.
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Central Dispatch Sued Over Death of Woman
The mother of a woman killed by gunfire in Saginaw is suing Saginaw County Central Dispatch for failing to provide timely help for her daughter. 23-year-old N’ala Wallace was killed July 5, 2021 after being shot five times. She knocked on a door and yelled for help at a home in the 1800 block of Burnham Street. A call to 9-1-1 told the dispatcher she had been shot, but help didn’t arrive for nearly an hour and a half.
wsgw.com
Flint Police Search for Missing Teen
The search for a missing girl in Flint is underway. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Harvey is described as 5’3″ and 99 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, curly brown hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweat pants with marker writing on them.
wsgw.com
Police Identify Man in Isabella County Crash
An elderly man who died after an Isabella County car crash last Friday has been identified. Police say an 81-year-old woman driving a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport and her passenger, 80-year-old Daniel Sturgeon of Howard City, were going east on Broadway Road when the woman failed to yield at the Summerton Road intersection. The vehicle crashed with a black, 2011 GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year-old Beaverton woman. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
WNEM
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
