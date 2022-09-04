The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its annual campaign in a new way. As part of their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the agency will start with a 10-day Unity Challenge, giving businesses and community members a chance to learn from those with different life experiences. For 10 business days, participants will get an email with content on topics such as LGBTQ+, race, veterans, socioeconomics, and more. The challenge will offer ways to read, watch, listen and converse, ultimately leading them to take action through volunteering, allyship, and advocacy. The challenge is going on through September 19th.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO