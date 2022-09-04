ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
RAYTOWN, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Supplement Superstore opens in Ward Parkway Center

Supplement Superstores opened its eighth storefront in Kansas City on August 24th. It is located on the exterior of Ward Parkway on the State Line side, next to the Verizon store and TJ Maxx. Supplement Superstores brings the residence of south Kansas City a resource for health and wellness. Staff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

These Kansas City musicians are just making it up as they go along — but that's the plan

This story was first published in Classical KC's "Take Note" newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox the first Wednesday of every month. There’s nothing more pure and unfettered than improvisation, from a child’s first babblings to the wild strains of Kansas City's Charlie “Bird” Parker, a legendary jazz innovator during the 1940s and ‘50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO

