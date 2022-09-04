Read full article on original website
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Supplement Superstore opens in Ward Parkway Center
Supplement Superstores opened its eighth storefront in Kansas City on August 24th. It is located on the exterior of Ward Parkway on the State Line side, next to the Verizon store and TJ Maxx. Supplement Superstores brings the residence of south Kansas City a resource for health and wellness. Staff...
These Kansas City musicians are just making it up as they go along — but that's the plan
This story was first published in Classical KC's "Take Note" newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox the first Wednesday of every month. There’s nothing more pure and unfettered than improvisation, from a child’s first babblings to the wild strains of Kansas City's Charlie “Bird” Parker, a legendary jazz innovator during the 1940s and ‘50s.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Roeland Park sells ‘The Rocks’ property to new developer
Roeland Park will sell the former city pool site near 48th Street and Roe Avenue to EPC Real Estate Group for roughly $3.45 million.
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
Bonner Springs kicks off Kansas City Renaissance Festival
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — When one local festival closes, another one opens. People had plenty of activities to choose from over the Labor Day Weekend in Kansas and Missouri. The newest events in town, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, has something for everyone to enjoy — performances, shops and rides for the kids– including one […]
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
Berkley Riverfront apartment project moves forward without tax breaks from Port KC
A controversial developer’s plan to build a 251-unit apartment project is moving forward, but without the incentives it initially sought from the Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC). A deal between the Port KC and St. Louis developer Lux Living stalled in May after criticism of the agreement...
Traffic deaths in the U.S. hit a 20-year high. A Kansas City father of 10 is among the latest
On a quiet stretch of road near Longview Lake just before dawn on the last Saturday in August, a hit-and-run driver killed Charles Criniere, taking a husband from his wife and a father from his 10 children. Criniere was out for his regular weekly bike ride. He wasn’t the first...
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.
Multiple shootings bring violent end to Labor Day in Kansas City
Separate shootings across Kansas City left multiple people in the hospital in critical condition as Labor Day weekend ended.
5 to Try: What’s the best Thai food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍛
Let’s go back around the world for this week’s “5 to Try.”. In past editions, we’ve asked readers for best international cuisines on offer in Johnson County, from Indian to Mexican to Chinese. This week, let’s go to southeast Asia this time: we want your picks...
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
