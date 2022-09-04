ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Venice Festival: NatGeo Doc Films Acquires Worldwide Rights For ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to Bobi Wine: The People’s President , following its Venice Festival premiere.

The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp and produced by double Oscar winner John Battsek, follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine as he uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for 35 years and changed the constitution to enable another five-year term.

NatGeo Doc Films will roll out the film at global festivals throughout the rest of the year and release it in theaters in 2023.

Wine said: “My people, the Ugandan people, are familiar with my journey through music, politics, imprisonment and torture, but this film is a microcosm of my country’s larger struggles under an unrelenting dictatorship that has been operating with impunity for decades. I can’t wait for global audiences to see the reality of the situation and question their leaders’ support for this regime.”

Directors Bwayo and Sharp said: “As documentary filmmakers, we are occasionally fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to relate events that can bring about transformation. We believe that this is one of those occasions.”

“At a time when people’s most basic human rights are being threatened around the world, including in the United States, Bobi Wine’s activism on behalf of all Ugandans is hugely inspiring, gripping and necessary. We are honored to help bring this beautiful and important film to the world.”

NatGeo Doc Films previously released the Academy Award, BAFTA and multiple Emmy Award-winning film Free Solo and the Academy Award-nominated film The Cave .

Most recently, in 2021 it released Becoming Cousteau , Fauci , The First Wave , The Rescue and Torn .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Son’ With Hugh Jackman Gets Heartfelt 10-Minute Ovation After Venice Film Festival Premiere – Watch The Video

Florian Zeller’s family drama The Son had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening, eliciting a 10-minute standing ovation after the film’s screening. Stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath were in attendance with Zeller inside the Sala Grande. They took several bows as the crowd cheered the cast’s emotional performances. 10-minute standing ovation for #TheSon at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/34sbwLrHL3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2022 The film is Zeller’s follow-up to his 2020 Oscar-winning The Father. As with that film, The Son is adapted from Zeller’s own stage play alongside Christopher Hampton. The story follows a family...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Documentary Films Acquires Laura Poitras Oscar Contender ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Ahead Of TIFF North American Premiere

HBO Documentary Films has acquired U.S. television and streaming rights to Oscar winner Laura Poitras’s film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, fresh from its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and sneak preview at Telluride. The film about artist Nan Goldin and her crusade against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners is an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, with a debut screening set for Friday. From TIFF, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed will head to the New York Film Festival, where it has been chosen as the centerpiece selection (Goldin is designing the festival’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Trans Film Mentorship Sets First-Ever Trans Filmmakers Summit At TIFF, Will Present Inaugural Trans Barrier Breaker Award To ‘Bros’ Actress TS Madison

The Trans Film Mentorship has announced that its first Trans Filmmakers Summit will take place at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11th. The summit will be held at 2 p.m. ET, following the Inside Out TIFF Queer Brunch on Malaparte’s Rooftop at TIFF Bell Lightbox. An afternoon to reimagine trans storytelling as an opportunity for community-building and nurturing emerging trans talent, The Trans Filmmakers Summit is open to all trans and non-binary creators, industry partners and allies as a way to discover and celebrate trans barrier-breakers. It will open with an address from the Trans Film Mentorship team, who will honor...
MOVIES
Deadline

Super Takes North America On Ireland’s Oscar Entry ‘The Quiet Girl’ From Director Colm Bairéad

Super has taken North American rights to Colm Bairéad’s award-winning drama The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), which was recently announced as Ireland’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and selected for the 2022 European Film Awards. The film is based on the story “Foster” by Irish author Claire Keegan, who has just been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. It’s set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows the quiet, neglected girl, Cáit (Catherine Clinch), who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Deadline

Epic Pictures Group Acquires South Korean Action Feature ‘A Man Of Reason’ For North America Ahead Of TIFF World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures Group announces today the acquisition of South Korean action feature A Man of Reason for North America ahead of the film’s anticipated world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival as part of the Special Presentation section. The film is the directorial debut of famed Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, who also leads the cast alongside Kim Nam-gil (Lovers Vanished) and Park Sung-woong (For The Emperor).  The film follows Jung as Soo-hyeok, a man who wants to live a normal life after spending 10 years in prison. Upon visiting his long-abandoned girlfriend, he finds out he is the father...
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lea Michele Makes ‘Funny Girl’ Debut Tonight Free Of Critics (For Now); First-Look Photos Unveiled

EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele will be making her public debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tonight, but don’t expect reviews tomorrow. A production spokesperson tells Deadline exclusively that while critics will be accommodated who want to review – or, rather, re-review – the musical with its new star, the accommodations won’t be made for a few weeks. According to the spokesperson, producers will wait to open the show to reviewers once the full company, including Michele and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, have had a “brief time to perform together.” While Michele and Feldshuh begin tonight, some of the other...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Venice Festival#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Documentary Film#Ugandans
Deadline

BBC Suspends Schedule As Concerns Grow Over Queen’s Health; UK Broadcasters Cut Into Programs To Relay News

UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues. BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — have all run special reports on the Queen’s condition. The Royal Family, including the U.S.-based Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who has been in the UK, are traveling to her home in Scotland. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate have not travelled north, it is being reported. Earlier...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Neil Gaiman Slaps Back At Elon Musk For Criticizing Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ — Update

UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...
BUSINESS
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine

UPDATED with red carpet photos: Olivia Wilde arrived on the Lido Monday morning for the hotly anticipated press conference for her latest film Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde was joined by her principal cast including Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. As previously reported, Florence Pugh, the film’s lead, was not in attendance because her flight from the Budapest set of the Dune sequel didn’t land in Venice until after the presser began. Pugh is expected to attend the film’s evening premiere. Clink on the photo above to launch the gallery. Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Apple Original Films Lands Rights To Doc ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’

Apple Original Films has landed the global rights to a new documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian. The doc focuses on Gomez, who after years in the limelight, achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This...
MOVIES
Deadline

Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Flanked by stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh — who flew in late from the Budapest set of Dune 2 — Wilde saw her film receive a spirited five-minute-plus ovation. Pugh got her own hearty welcome as she stepped onto the red carpet in her sparkling gown. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine Florence Pugh arriving to the #DontWorryDarling premiere at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/mbEGKJC6rK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 5, 2022 Styles arrived to a chorus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and is under medical supervision. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed and her son Prince Charles is with her at Balmoral. Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are on the way to see her with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and daughter Princess Anne. Harry and Meghan were supposed...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscar Winner Mark Rylance & Wife Claire van Kampen Team With Steven Spielberg’s Amblin On New TV Project

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning star Mark Rylance and his wife Claire van Kampen, a playwright, composer and director, have teamed with Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment on a TV project, the actor revealed to Deadline. ”It’s a historical project, about something that happened in American history,” Rylance (Dunkirk) said at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. Rylance appears in director Luca Guadagnino’s compelling cannibal drama Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Guadagnino, Russell and Rylance have been attending screenings at the festival. The TV drama for Spielberg is under wraps, Rylance said, and he was reluctant to discuss it in detail. However, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Gets Rousing 15-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival Premiere

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s return to the Venice Film Festival after 2017’s triumphant Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, had its world premiere Monday night, getting the biggest response from fest audience so far this year with a 15-minute standing ovation. McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in the audience for the debut of Searchlight Pictures’ reunion of the In Bruges trio. The response was enough to force a delay in the next world premiere screening tonight, the anticipated Don’t Worry Darling. Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage This is Oscar winner McDonagh’s first feature set in his native...
MOVIES
Deadline

Busan Film Festival Sets Line-up; Iran’s ‘Scent Of Wind’ To Open; Tony Leung Chiu-Wai Feted As Asian Filmmaker Of The Year

Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (October 5-14) has announced its full line-up, including opening film Scent Of Wind, directed by Iran’s Hadi Mohaghegh, while Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai will be honoured as Asian Filmmaker Of The Year. Leung has credits including Wong Kar Wai’s In The Mood For Love and Happy Together, as well as the Infernal Affairs trilogy, and more recently, Disney’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Japanese filmmaker Kei Ishikawa’s A Man, which premiered in Venice, has been set as Busan’s closing film. Opening film, Scent Of Wind, revolves around a disabled man living with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Poised To Join Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, sources tell Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Turner-Smith declined comment. So far Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the Star Wars universe project from Leslye Headland. Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said...
NFL
Deadline

Disney’s ‘Remembering’: Brie Larson And Elijah Allan-Blitz Discuss Creating An Interactive World That Aims To Awaken Your The Inner Child

Remembering is an eight-minute AR (augmented reality) short film that premieres at midnight tonight on Disney+. The film is directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz and stars Brie Larson as a young woman who uses her inner child to recall her greatest forgotten ideas. As far as I know, this project has been three years in the making and when I first met Elijah in 2019, he explained the project to me but didn’t realize the scope until seeing it for myself. Back in 2019 at the Toronto Film Festival after party for Just Mercy, I met Oscar winning actress Brie Larson,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy