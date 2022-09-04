ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37o71F_0hhkiSQ700

Germany will invest an additional 65 billion euros (dollars) in a new round of measures aimed at easing the sting of inflation and high energy prices for consumers, the country’s governing coalition announced Sunday.

“Germany stands together in a difficult time. As a country, we will get through this difficult time,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Sunday news conference with leaders from the Greens and the pro-business FDP, the two coalition partners of his center-left Social Democrats .

Among the measures announced Sunday are additional one-time payments to help consumers cover energy costs, a planned price cap on a basic amount of energy consumption for families and individuals, and a successor to the country’s popular “9-euro ticket” for nationwide public transit.

Scholz said he’s “very aware” many Germans are struggling to cope with the rising prices and that the government is prepared to help. “We take these concerns very, very seriously,” he said.

In addition to the previously announced one-off 300-euro payments for workers to help offset energy costs, the government plans to offer one-time payments for other groups. Retirees will receive 300 euros, for example, while students will receive 200 euros.

To keep energy costs lower for individuals and families, the government announced a “price brake” on energy prices, saying it plans to offer a to-be-determined basic amount of energy to all at a lower rate.

The government will also develop a successor to its “9-euro ticket,” a nationwide ticket allowing unlimited travel on local and regional public transit. The 9-euro-per-month ticket was announced for three months at the beginning of June as part of a government program intended to help combat high inflation and fuel prices.

Although officials did not announce the new monthly price for this ticket going forward, the agreement released by the coalition pointed to suggestions of 49 euros or 69 euros and said it aims to offer something in this range.

Additional measures planned as part of the package include higher subsidies for families with children, a reform of housing subsidies and larger payments for low-income individuals receiving government aid.

Scholz’s government has faced pressure in recent weeks to indicate how it planned to follow through on its promise to help consumers shoulder the costs of inflation and higher energy prices.

In addition to rising wholesale prices for natural gas caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, German consumers will have to pay a new surcharge to prop up energy companies scrambling to find new supplies on the global market.

Scholz blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Germany’s high energy prices, saying Russia “has broken its contract” and “is no longer a reliable energy supplier.”

Back in July, when the government first began implementing measures to head off an energy crisis, Scholz promised to ease the sting on consumers, saying “you’ll never walk alone.”

In recent weeks, the government had announced other actions to aid consumers, including the one-time payments of 300 euros for workers and lowering value-added tax on gas from 19% to 7% until the end of March 2024.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has criticised the Prime Minister’s plan for tackling soaring energy prices, saying it “offers nothing further” to help families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.Liz Truss announced in the House of Commons on Thursday that she would freeze energy bills for two years, ensuring households would pay no more than £2,500 a year on gas and electricity.Wales’ First Minister welcomed the “certainty” the move would provide people in the short term.However, he said it would not help families with the general rise in inflation, particularly the soaring cost of food.Speaking in the centre of Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says

The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Blasts at Russian Saky airfield in Crimea meant to bring war closer to Russians, says Ukraine’s military chief

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the mysterious and powerful attack at a Russian airbase in Crimea in early August, stating that the motive behind the combined explosions of “series of successful missile strikes” was to drive the war in Ukraine closer home to Russians.Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine is “remote” in nature for “most average Russians”, the country’s top military officials said on Wednesday.“Thanks to this lack of proximity, they perceive not so painfully all the losses, failures, and most importantly, costs of this war in all its senses,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian general and commander-in-chief of the armed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare

Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#New Energy#Inflation#Energy Crisis#Housing Subsidies#Germans#Greens#Fdp#Social Democrats
The Independent

Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury

Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We cannot wait three months in limbo’ – Small businesses react to energy plan

Small firms have said the prime minister’s energy price pledge for businesses could be a “lifeline” but warned they cannot remain in “limbo” for the next three months.It comes after warnings earlier this week that tens of thousands of UK businesses could be forced to fold without help to address spiralling energy bills.Prime minister Liz Truss announced plans to freeze energy bills for households at no more than £2,500 on Thursday.She added that businesses, which are not covered by an energy price cap, will receive a six-month scheme of “equivalent” support.Ms Truss stressed that there will also be ongoing support...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy