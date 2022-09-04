Bristol Zoo shuts its doors in Clifton after 186 years

Bristol Zoo , the fifth oldest in the world, closed its doors in Clifton for the very last time after 186 years on Saturday, 3 September.

Emotions ran high as staff and visitors waved goodbye to the much-loved local landmark, with the zoo hosting farewell events throughout the day.

The zoo will reemerge at its sister site, the Wild Place Project, in 2024.

This footage shows staff closing the doors to an applauding crowd on Saturday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.