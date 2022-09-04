ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bristol Zoo shuts its doors in Clifton after 186 years

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4tPu_0hhkiNFi00

Bristol Zoo , the fifth oldest in the world, closed its doors in Clifton for the very last time after 186 years on Saturday, 3 September.

Emotions ran high as staff and visitors waved goodbye to the much-loved local landmark, with the zoo hosting farewell events throughout the day.

The zoo will reemerge at its sister site, the Wild Place Project, in 2024.

This footage shows staff closing the doors to an applauding crowd on Saturday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Queen news – latest: Elizabeth II ‘died peacefully’ this afternoon, royal family confirms

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the royal family has announced. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, a statement said. Members of the royal family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen, 96, was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations.The flags in Downing Street were lowered to half mast at 6.36pm. Read More Queen Elizabeth II dies after historic 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarchBalmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy