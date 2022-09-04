Read full article on original website
Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park
Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
thesunpapers.com
Don’t trash all your trash
To help Mantua and other Gloucester County residents who don’t want to throw compromising documents like bills and financial statements in the trash, the township will host a paper shredding event Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building. “People can bring their papers they don’t want to...
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so
The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
thesunpapers.com
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
fox29.com
Caught on weather cam: Couple gets married on Cape May beach as severe storms swirl around them
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - In sickness, health and severe weather! Come rain or shine, one couple was determined to tie the knot at the Jersey shore. "We were so excited about it; we didn't want to wait any longer," the groom, Andrei Biro, said. Andrei and his new wife...
southjerseyobserver.com
Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore
The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Flooding recedes in South Jersey after heavy rain brings much-needed relief from drought
BROOKLAWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eyewitness News Mobile Weather Watcher was on the road Tuesday as heavy rain pours over the region. Some of the heaviest rain moved through South Jersey this afternoon and near the western shore of Margate the flooding recede after water reached up to knee level earlier in the day. While some people were out catching waves and enjoying the ride of their lives, others dealing with having less fun. "We're just ripping and riding on our boogie boards, having fun," Chris said. Meanwhile, Anthony Guanilo was trying to get to work. "I didn't think it would be as deep...
HGTV Wants This 1865 Fixer-Upper For Sale in South Jersey To Be Saved (PICTURES)
For renovators who love a challenge, this house is a dream. Because this dream needs a LOT of T.L.C. This house, located at 369 Kings Hwy in Salem NJ was built in 1865, and is currently listed on Realtor.com for $350,000. Once upon a time, this 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom...
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
New Jersey Globe
First responder dog who died in county vehicle was buried in fire marshal’s backyard
Hours after a Gloucester County first responder dog died in a county-owned vehicle last month – and two days before the prosecutor’s office was notified — K9 Ember was buried in the backyard of Fire Marshal Shawn K. Layton’s home in Mantua, sources say. Layton and...
ocnjdaily.com
Falcons 4-0 Versus Seagulls in Ocean City
Four years and counting and the falconers — along with their raptors — are chasing seagulls away from the beaches, the Boardwalk and the downtown in Ocean City. Seth Rowe, a falconer for the city-contracted East Coast Falcons, looked down the Boardwalk over the busy Labor Day weekend after setting his Harris’s hawk, Karen, out on her mission to rid the boards of pesky, pizza-snatching birds.
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
seaislenews.com
“Fine Little Church at the Inlet” Heads Toward 100th Anniversary
Pastor Chuck Swanson began the Sunday morning service at Trinity Community Church by asking the worshippers to join him in song. It was not just any song, but a hymn written especially about the charming, tiny white church that is located in Townsends Inlet near the ocean in Sea Isle City.
