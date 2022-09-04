Don’t be fooled by Reno’s well-deserved reputation as the gateway to summer fun on Lake Tahoe and winter sports in the northern Sierra Nevada. Those popular travel windows aren’t the only seasons in town. The unsung hero when it comes to outdoor recreation in the Reno area: fall. Not only do you get fewer crowds, but you’ll also enjoy delightful daytime temperatures—which make for glorious outdoor time among the autumn colors. Here are the things that put Reno at the top of our list for fall travel.

RENO, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO