6 Reasons Reno Makes the Perfect Fall Getaway
Don’t be fooled by Reno’s well-deserved reputation as the gateway to summer fun on Lake Tahoe and winter sports in the northern Sierra Nevada. Those popular travel windows aren’t the only seasons in town. The unsung hero when it comes to outdoor recreation in the Reno area: fall. Not only do you get fewer crowds, but you’ll also enjoy delightful daytime temperatures—which make for glorious outdoor time among the autumn colors. Here are the things that put Reno at the top of our list for fall travel.
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
KOLO TV Reno
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
New Carson City sawmill to process timber salvaged from wildfires, forest thinning projects
A new sawmill in Carson City that can produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year is set to begin operations in early 2023. It is the first major mill to open in the area in decades; the next-closest mill is in Quincy, Calif. ...
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
KOLO TV Reno
Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday. The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. After being unable to find Fraser on the...
KOLO TV Reno
Huge railroad tie fire burning between Fernley and Fallon
HAZEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reports stacks of railroad ties in Hazen are burning. The fire is near U.S. 50 between Fernley and Fallon. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles. The fire was reported before 4:30...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca
ELKO – A Reno man died when his pickup overturned on Interstate 80 near Golconda. Nevada State Police troopers were called at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 30 to the scene about 15 miles east of Winnemucca. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge pick-up truck, pulling an enclosed U-Haul trailer,...
2news.com
Reno Man Dies in Truck Rollover Crash on I-80 East of Winnemucca
Nevada State Police is investigating a truck rollover crash that killed a Reno man late last month in Humboldt County. The crash happened on August 30th, just after 8:30 a.m. on I-80 east near county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County. NSP says 76-year-old Larry Stinnett was driving a Dodge...
Record-Courier
The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
norsenotes.com
Update on Kiely Rodni
In Truckee, California there was a six-teen year old girl named Kiely Rodni who had gone missing. She went missing around Aug. 6th after a party. Many people in the Truckee area had been on the hunt to find her. There were many tactics her parents had tried in order...
FOX Reno
Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
2news.com
Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday
A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
2news.com
Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash
Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for the Stylish Woman Expo at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Stylish Woman Expo is a non-stop day of activities for all women. From teen fashion, arts, hair, nails, cosmetics to demonstrations, fashion shows and seminars, this event is a must-attend for women of all ages. Assistant manager of events, Lisa Willet, stopped by Morning Break...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
