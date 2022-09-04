ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

outsidemagazine

6 Reasons Reno Makes the Perfect Fall Getaway

Don’t be fooled by Reno’s well-deserved reputation as the gateway to summer fun on Lake Tahoe and winter sports in the northern Sierra Nevada. Those popular travel windows aren’t the only seasons in town. The unsung hero when it comes to outdoor recreation in the Reno area: fall. Not only do you get fewer crowds, but you’ll also enjoy delightful daytime temperatures—which make for glorious outdoor time among the autumn colors. Here are the things that put Reno at the top of our list for fall travel.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Record September heat for Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday. The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. After being unable to find Fraser on the...
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Huge railroad tie fire burning between Fernley and Fallon

HAZEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reports stacks of railroad ties in Hazen are burning. The fire is near U.S. 50 between Fernley and Fallon. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles. The fire was reported before 4:30...
FERNLEY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca

ELKO – A Reno man died when his pickup overturned on Interstate 80 near Golconda. Nevada State Police troopers were called at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 30 to the scene about 15 miles east of Winnemucca. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge pick-up truck, pulling an enclosed U-Haul trailer,...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
2news.com

Reno Man Dies in Truck Rollover Crash on I-80 East of Winnemucca

Nevada State Police is investigating a truck rollover crash that killed a Reno man late last month in Humboldt County. The crash happened on August 30th, just after 8:30 a.m. on I-80 east near county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County. NSP says 76-year-old Larry Stinnett was driving a Dodge...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
MINDEN, NV
norsenotes.com

Update on Kiely Rodni

In Truckee, California there was a six-teen year old girl named Kiely Rodni who had gone missing. She went missing around Aug. 6th after a party. Many people in the Truckee area had been on the hunt to find her. There were many tactics her parents had tried in order...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday

A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash

Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA

