ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Missing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far

By Stuart Rucker
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSP5H_0hhkg9Tj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area.

New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time.

Below is a video provided by the family:

Video provided by Eliza Fletcher’s family.

Eliza Fletcher, who lives in the 1500 block of Carr in Midtown, went out for a run early Friday and did not return home.

See More: Memphis Police: Missing woman forced into SUV while on run

Police said she was seen on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street near the University of Memphis around 4:20 a.m., when an unknown person approached her.

Fletcher, the mother of two young boys, was reportedly forced into a a dark-colored GMC Terrain. The suspect is believed to have headed west on Central Avenue.

Fletcher’s personal items were found, but she did not returned home, police said. A family friend told WREG her phone was found in the area, which is when authorities were alerted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eys20_0hhkg9Tj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkfZQ_0hhkg9Tj00

According to CrimeStoppers, Fletcher’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads police to the suspects. Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for Fletcher, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Hutchison School said on its Facebook page that Fletcher was a 2006 graduate, and asked students to pray for her safe return. They confirmed she was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

See MORE – Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

Second Presbyterian Church identified Fletcher as a member of the church. The church posted on Facebook that its sanctuary is open for prayer Friday afternoon.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of a well-known philanthropist and close relative of a federal judge.

The family released the following video on Saturday:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
wnky.com

Local running community reacts to runner Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was on her daily run on the streets of Memphis when she was abducted and killed. It’s every runner’s worst nightmare. “You just get that gut feeling. I think every woman runner gets it when they see something like that. Like you hope for the best but think man this could be the worst,” said local runner Heather Magill.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Person
St. Mary
actionnews5.com

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Episcopal Church#Fbi#The University Of Memphis#Carr In Midtown#Gmc Terrain#Wreg#Crimestoppers#Hutchison School
CBS 42

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy