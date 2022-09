Kamarion Franklin is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Auburn extended an offer to the five-star defensive lineman Thursday morning. Franklin is from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, and is ranked as the No. 26 player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 1 player from Mississippi.

