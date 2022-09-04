Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. Prince William County Neighborhood Services and Solid Waste Divisions of the Department of Public Works are helping residents, neighborhoods and community groups safely and conveniently dispose of unwanted items by providing free dumpsters at various locations throughout the county. Residents are encouraged to work together to clean up common areas, organize litter pickups and clean up streams, lakes and waterways in their neighborhoods.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO