Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
Hagerstown region navigates heavy rains, disruptions
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Severe weather challenges swept through Frederick and Washington Counties on Wednesday afternoon. There were several reports of localized flash flooding and water pushing manhole covers up. Some vehicles were also impeded by high water on the roadways. One Washington County school bus driver was prepared for the challenge, though. […]
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in a Winchester investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced by email that they are seeking the public’s input regarding an hit and run in Winchester. The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Route 7 Berryville Pike and Gateway Drive. An unknown vehicle possibly a dark colored truck...
loudounnow.com
Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned
The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection. The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New I-66 Express Lanes Planned to Open on or About the Weekend of Sept. 10
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction, announced plans to open the western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days, as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
wfmd.com
Damage From Fire At Potomac Tile & Carpet Estimated At Over $1-Million
The cause has been deemed undetermined. Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a building fire in Frederick early Wednesday morning. At around 2:23 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Monocacy Village...
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department battle a major blaze
An email from Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit confirms a major fire south of Stanley. The Stanley Fire Department responded to a Sunday Morning building fire at Purdham Hill Road around 11:20. Firefighters arrived to find the building fully involved with the fire threatening a nearby camper, pickup truck and...
theriver953.com
News Maker Shannon Urum on a Suicide Prevention Run
A motorcycle run to raise awareness of suicide prevention is planned for September 18 with several stops in the valley. We spoke to Prevention and Wellness Services Coordinator at the Northwestern Community Services Board Shannon Urum about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Messenger
Morgan County 911 tells state that Paw Paw phone outages leave citizens isolated from help
Morgan County’s 911 Emergency Telecommunications has filed a formal complaint with the West Virginia Public Service Commission against Frontier West Virginia, Inc. about frequent phone outages in the Paw Paw exchange area. The Public Service Commission (PSC) is the state agency that regulates the operations of utilities, including phone...
About 1,000 people forced to evacuate homes due to major gas leak in Hagerstown
About 1,000 people had to evacuate their homes because of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown.
Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14
Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
Major gas leak in Hagerstown displaces nearly 1,000 people
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Around 1,000 people, including an entire elementary school, have been evacuated in Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck causing a hazardous situation. City officials said a 6-inch gas line was struck by workers nearby South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard, which is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
theriver953.com
September 6, 2022
The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
princewilliamliving.com
Dumpster Days Offer Residents Convenient Disposal Options
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. Prince William County Neighborhood Services and Solid Waste Divisions of the Department of Public Works are helping residents, neighborhoods and community groups safely and conveniently dispose of unwanted items by providing free dumpsters at various locations throughout the county. Residents are encouraged to work together to clean up common areas, organize litter pickups and clean up streams, lakes and waterways in their neighborhoods.
WTOP
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Frederick strip mall
FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in a strip mall that broke out early Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Monocacy Village Shopping Center located in the 900 block of N East St. around 2:23 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the fire department.
WHSV
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
WHSV
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
Comments / 0