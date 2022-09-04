MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Bill Belichick and Mike McDaniel, the 2000 season was a big deal. Belichick was starting his run as coach of the New England Patriots. McDaniel was starting at wide receiver for Smoky Hill High School. They were worlds apart then. They’ll be on opposite sidelines Sunday. Combined, they have 321 wins as NFL head coaches — Belichick 321, McDaniel zero. McDaniel will look to change that on Sunday in his official debut, coming when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in the season opener for the AFC East rivals. “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total?” McDaniel asked this week.

