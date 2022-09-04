Read full article on original website
No. 3 Ohio St tries to avoid a letdown against Arkansas St
Arkansas State (1-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (BTN) Line: Ohio State by 44 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Dolphins eager to give another look to Igbinoghene, young linemen. Here’s why
We have learned a lot about Chris Grier during his six years and eight months as Dolphins general manager. He likes players from Power 5 schools, especially Georgia and Alabama. He likes versatile offensive linemen. He values late-round picks and has used them skillfully. He likes outside-the-box experiments at tight end.
NFL・
NFL welcome: Up 1st for McDaniel, a matchup with Belichick
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Bill Belichick and Mike McDaniel, the 2000 season was a big deal. Belichick was starting his run as coach of the New England Patriots. McDaniel was starting at wide receiver for Smoky Hill High School. They were worlds apart then. They’ll be on opposite sidelines Sunday. Combined, they have 321 wins as NFL head coaches — Belichick 321, McDaniel zero. McDaniel will look to change that on Sunday in his official debut, coming when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in the season opener for the AFC East rivals. “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total?” McDaniel asked this week.
NFL・
Auburn offers 5-star DL in 2024 class
Kamarion Franklin is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Auburn extended an offer to the five-star defensive lineman Thursday morning. Franklin is from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, and is ranked as the No. 26 player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 1 player from Mississippi.
