Reasons to gripe? Few in McGuire's debut

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Far too often over the years, these eyes have watched what shaped up as an easy non-conference game for Texas Tech turn out to be, if even a win, nowhere near a cakewalk.

Spike Dykes lamented his Bad Day at Black Rock more than once against North Texas. Central Arkansas gave a Kliff Kingsbury team all it wanted in 2014, and the year after that, Kliff's guys didn't exactly have Sam Houston State throwing in the towel. Matt Wells teams had to go down to the wire to hold off Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin the past two years, ensuring the discontent started early.

Every one of those nights, the folks went home grumbling, even when the Red Raiders prevailed.

Give Joey McGuire credit for this much then: The Red Raiders' newest head coach gave people little reason to complain in his debut. Murray State, better known for humbling a power-five outfit every once in a while in the NCAA Tournament, offered no resistance on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech's 63-10 blowout of the FCS visitors from Kentucky was the largest margin of victory in a Tech coach's debut. Tech scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions and outgained the Racers 605 yards to 258. It was an onslaught from the moment the Red Raiders worked a trick play on their first snap. The team's young receivers, we believed, had ample ability, but what will they do when the games start? Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley each topped 100 yards receiving, that's what, with three TDs between them.

To my way of thinking, how Zach Kittley uses all his skill-position pieces was — still is, really — the most interesting question of 2022. Those young receivers shined, as the post-Ezukanma Red Raiders need them to. Tahj Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson accounted for four touchdowns — Brooks barreling his way to three, Thompson turning a short pass into his first career TD reception. Their combined total of 13 carries amounted to a light workout.

Kittley showed he has more than a nodding acquaintance with the tight ends. He said he did. You never know until the games start. Last year, Sonny Cumbie operated almost exclusively out of 11 personnel and 12 personnel (one back/one tight end and one back/two tight ends), and Kittley showed a lot of the same and other personnel groupings, too.

The Red Raiders didn't let the Racers counterpunch. They kept the penalties to a minimum. There was no long stretch of sloppy play. Encouraging, considering McGuire and company tried to play everybody who suited up.

The Red Raiders would have left feeling chipper all the way around except ... Except Tyler Shough got hurt again. For the second year in a row, the Tech quarterback landed hard on his left shoulder after running for good yardage and, just like last year at Texas, Shough spent the next several minutes feeling the spot that hurt. Last year's diagnosis was a broken collarbone.

This year's diagnosis wasn't knowable right away. McGuire said from an initial medical evaluation and X-ray, the extent of the injury could not be determined. It could be the collarbone again or, more preferable in McGuire's eyes, it could be an AC joint sprain. Stay tuned for something definitive.

The Red Raiders have felt they have as good a quarterback room as any college team's in America, not that they wanted to start proving it out of necessity on the very first night. No one here's making any Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud comparisons. However, with Shough, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton, Tech thinks it goes three-deep about as well as one could want, especially in an era in which quarterbacks who ain't startin' tend soon to be departin'.

Two weeks in advance, McGuire named Shough the starter. In the second quarter of the season opener, Smith was pressed into service. The Liberty Bowl MVP threw his first two passes for touchdowns. When he came out after six series, he'd completed 14 of 16 for 221 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, turning it over to Morton with a 56-10 lead.

"One of our big deals as a team is, 'What's next?' " McGuire said, referring to how one responds to adversity. "I think it shows a lot about his character, because he didn't win the job and he came in and was ready to play at an extremely high level, so I was really proud of that.

"A lot of guys, whenever it's a week to two weeks out that you name a quarterback, would have their lip stuck out and feel sorry for themselves. I think we all saw that Donny doesn't feel sorry for himself. He's ready to run the team when it's his opportunity."

Good thing the Red Raiders weren't undone by a lot of sloppy play. They can't afford any the next couple of weeks against Houston and North Carolina State. Assuming the Cougars hold on to their spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after a narrow win Saturday, Tech will be facing two ranked opponents in regular-season non-conference play for the first time in 20 years.

This year more than a lot of years, Tech needs to be on point early.

Saturday night was a positive sign in that regard.

