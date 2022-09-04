ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Knights RB Isaiah Bowser Profile

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRWAp_0hhkcfIm00

Player profile, news and statistics for UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser.

Isaiah Bowser

Position: Running Back

Class: Fifth-Year Senior

Size: 6’1”, 224 pounds

High School: Sydney (Ohio) High School

News

Comparing UCF's Bowser and Richardson to Top Big XII Running Backs

Big Offensive Plays, Stout Defense, Lead UCF to Pummel South Carolina State 56-10

2022 Statistics

Sep. 1: South Carolina State:

Rushing: 23 carries for 83 yards, a 3.6 average, and two touchdowns.

Receiving: Three receptions for 23 yards.

Bowser was once again the workhorse for the Knights. His powerful downhill runs, twisting and turning along the way to earn additional forward progress, racked up yardage and first downs.

His ability to find the end zone two times also shows a belief in a running back that turned down a chance at the NFL to once again be in a UCF uniform. Near the goal line, the UCF staff called on No. 5 to get into the end zone behind the massive offensive line.

His all-around game should be taken into consideration as well. Bowser's three receptions are notable, but just as important would be Bowser playing out play fakes from signal caller John Rhys Plumlee and pass protection.

Both of those areas are vital to being a true first-string running back. Bowser played a good game, and his attention to details should lead him to being one of the most consistently productive running backs in college football during the 2022 season.

2021 Statistics

Rushing: 159 carries for 703 yards, a 4.4 average and nine touchowns.

Receiving: nine receptions for 75 yards and an 8.3 average.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

