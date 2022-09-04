AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 187: Doing it all: Declan Shalvey talks ‘Old Dog’ and espionage

Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel D23 announcements: Deadpool 3, Nova, and Eternals 2 plans leak
Disney kicked off Disney+ Day on Thursday on Disney Plus, releasing plenty of fresh content on the streaming service, including Thor: Love and Thunder. But the actual Disney celebrations begin at D23, where Disney will make tons of announcements. That includes new Marvel reveals for the MCU, with a report claiming that Deadpool 3, Nova, and Eternals 2 might be some of D23 Expo’s biggest surprises.
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0