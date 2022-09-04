AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 187: Doing it all: Declan Shalvey talks ‘Old Dog’ and espionage

Disney kicked off Disney+ Day on Thursday on Disney Plus, releasing plenty of fresh content on the streaming service, including Thor: Love and Thunder. But the actual Disney celebrations begin at D23, where Disney will make tons of announcements. That includes new Marvel reveals for the MCU, with a report claiming that Deadpool 3, Nova, and Eternals 2 might be some of D23 Expo’s biggest surprises.

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO