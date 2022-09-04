ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the occupant of an apartment was robbed at gunpoint after a suspect, identified as Drean Mcgee, 30, entered the residence and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. Waddell Avenue at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning. […]
FREEPORT, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. Police Chief Shon Barnes says the plan focuses on shots fired, stolen cars, traffic safety, and youth crime. “What’s driving...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP sheriff candidate sues Dane County Sheriff’s Office in federal court claiming retaliation, illegal search

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate running to lead the Dane County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal lawsuit against the office on Tuesday, alleging he had been made part of an illegal search last year and then retaliated against by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and other officials for attempting to expose the search internally. In the lawsuit, detective Anthony Hamilton said...
DANE COUNTY, WI

