dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
Freeport man arrested for armed robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the occupant of an apartment was robbed at gunpoint after a suspect, identified as Drean Mcgee, 30, entered the residence and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. Waddell Avenue at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning. […]
Officers find loaded handgun in vehicle parked in downtown Madison; man arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A 25-year-old Madison man was arrested on weapons charges after officers found a handgun on the floorboard of a vehicle parked downtown over the weekend, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were checking a parking lot...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
MyStateline.com
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
WISN
Man who killed girlfriend's parents in Wisconsin, sentenced to life without parole
MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at gunpoint...
Complaint lays out new details in case of 11-month-old’s overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — An 11-month-old girl who died from a drug overdose last July had 13 times the amount of fentanyl in her blood than the amount necessary to kill an adult, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint filed Tuesday lays out new details in the case against the baby’s parents who are now charged in her death. Derrick...
Madison police investigating four gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after four different gas stations were burglarized around the city. Police said all four incidents occurred overnight Tuesday. It is unclear if the incidents are connected, and police are working to identify suspects. Police said the Citgo in the 2300 block of...
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
Police search for suspect with gold teeth who shot man during car burglary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 36-year-old man survived a violent carjacking after the offender shot him on Sunday, according to Rockford Police. Police said the man was in a vehicle near the intersection of Longwood Avenu and Crosby Street around 3:10 p.m. when a suspect got in the passenger side of the vehicle brandishing a […]
Sanford, Larrue sentenced to prison for roles in UW Arboretum murders
MADISON, Wis. — Khari Sanford, the man found guilty of two counts of homicide in the 2020 murders of his girlfriend’s parents, was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole Wednesday. The couple, Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre, was found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, who...
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
nbc15.com
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. Police Chief Shon Barnes says the plan focuses on shots fired, stolen cars, traffic safety, and youth crime. “What’s driving...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County
GOP sheriff candidate sues Dane County Sheriff’s Office in federal court claiming retaliation, illegal search
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate running to lead the Dane County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal lawsuit against the office on Tuesday, alleging he had been made part of an illegal search last year and then retaliated against by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and other officials for attempting to expose the search internally. In the lawsuit, detective Anthony Hamilton said...
Janesville Police looking for vandalism suspect
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is accused of setting off a fire extinguisher multiple times. Police said that she had several kids with her, and they are now trying to track her down. Jansville Police said that the woman was caught expelling a fire extinguisher on camera inside of a parking ramp on Park […]
Freeport pastor still preaching after pleading guilty to battery of parishioner
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport pastor is still preaching from the pulpit after pleading guilty to battery in a case involving a female congregant. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Antwon Funches pleaded guilty to battery on Aug. 23, as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the guilty plea, Funches, 47, was placed […]
