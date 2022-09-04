Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO