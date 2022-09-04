Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council advances Waterstone Residential housing project to Sept. 20 hearing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A proposal for new homes and apartments near Westside Community Park will advance to a public hearing before the Lakeport City Council later this month. In a unanimous vote at its Tuesday night meeting, the council approved introducing the Waterstone Residential housing project’s zone change...
Cal Fire opens new Sonoma County facility to strengthen its wildfire response capabilities
A new fire protection facility opening in the North Bay will be strengthening Cal Fire’s response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and Sonoma County announced Saturday the opening of this new facility. There will be an open house of the Hood Mountain Fire Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is located at 538 Eliza Way, Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
Lake County News
LCCWA supports ‘Lake County Born’ program
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture was the inaugural sponsor for a new competition at the Lake County Fair called “Lake County Born” for local youth breeders who breed their own market animals. “We are proud of our history of...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to seek applications for vacant seat
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In the wake of the mayor pro tem’s resignation last week, the Lakeport City Council on Tuesday night directed city staff to begin taking applications for the seat. Mireya Turner, who was nearing the end of her second term and had filed to seek...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Double Wide Trailer On Fire in Brooktrails Spreading Into Vegetation
A full wildland fire response has been deployed to a structure fire burning near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Bertha Keys Way within the Old Sherwood Indian Reservation. The area was also described as the Red Wing Ranch northeast of Willit. A firefighter on scene confirmed a double-wide trailer...
Lake County News
Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
ksro.com
15 Homicides in Sonoma County This Year
A little more than nine months into the year and Sonoma County already has its highest number of homicides in a decade. Fifteen deaths have been investigated as homicides this year. That passes the dozen homicides reported in all of 2017, making this the deadliest year of the decade in Sonoma County, as far as homicides go. There were nine killings reported in Sonoma County last year.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Sept. 3
Occurred at Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 53. WB/ 1997 HONDA ACC 4D RED. Disposition: Report Taken. Occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Lakeshore Dr. WHILE WALKING BY THE RP SEEN A MALE ATT TO BREAK INTO VEHS IN THE PARKING LOT/ WMA BEARD HAT ON BACKWARDS WITH DARK CLOTHING/ LAST SEEN ON THE SIDE FACING LAKESHORE. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
Lake County News
Edward Fayle
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Edward George Fayle was born in Bakersfield, California, on Aug. 8, 1935, to Leonard Ray Fayle and Anna Louise (Trapnell) Fayle of Delano, California. Ed died in his long-term home city of Lakeport, on Aug. 14, 2022. In 1942, the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada,...
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Monday, Aug. 29
Occurred on Evans Ave. Rp states that his neighbor to the south of him / he heard people moving things and rp believes that someone may have broken into her resd / female named lives at the resd / nfi. Service Class: VOIP. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:28 CURFEW 2208290002.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
mendofever.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence and Delinquency of a Minor After Deputies Respond to Covelo Party
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 31
Officer initiated activity at Emile Ave, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Dam Rd/Lake St, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:00 EXTRA PATROL 2208310004. Occurred on West 40TH. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:27 PATROL CHECK 2208310005. Officer initiated activity at Country Club Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation...
mendofever.com
A Fort Bragg Business Owner Warns of Counterfeit Currency Circulating in the Community
Grace Cochran, the manager of Fort Bragg’s Paul Bunyan Thrift Store, wants the community to know that over the last two days there have been two separate occasions of customers using counterfeit bills at her business. On Friday, September 2, 2022, a man came in and attempted to pass...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
