Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
investing.com
Worst not over for EM currencies as U.S. dollar thunders on: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found. A stampede into the greenback pushed the wider index of emerging market currencies to...
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Wall Street opens lower on rate hike angst
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, as investors fretted about the pace of monetary policy tightening after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.33 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,481.95....
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
investing.com
ECB Raises Key Rates by 75 Basis Points to Tame Record Inflation
Investing.com -- The European Central Bank raised its three official interest rates by 75 basis points each, its biggest ever single move in interest rates, and warned of more hikes to come, as it struggles to bring record high inflation back under control. The Frankfurt-based central bank raised its key...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
Morgan Stanley Says Inflation Likely Fell Below 8% in August, Sees Core CPI Peaking This Month
In the August CPI preview note, A Morgan Stanley economist argues that sequential headline CPI will likely turn negative in August. The bank’s forecast sits at -0.23%, which calls for a bigger-than-expected given the consensus is at -0.1%. The August CPI report will likely prove to be a “sharp...
investing.com
Oil Inventories in Surprise 3.6M Barrel Rise Last Week: API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week, the API reported Wednesday, confounding economists' forecasts for a decline and adding to worries that slowing global growth is chipping away at energy demand. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $81.77 a barrel following the report after settling down 5.7%...
investing.com
Oil Down 5% in Near Freefall; Brent Below $90 First Time Since Feb
Investing.com - The selloff in oil accelerated into a near freefall on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent crude breaking key support of $90 per barrel the first time since February. Twenty-year highs in the dollar that raised the acquisition cost for crude when bought with other currencies; China’s growing COVID...
investing.com
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
Comments / 0