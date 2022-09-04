Read full article on original website
Teen Driver Charged With Illegal Consumption as a Minor Following Rollover Accident
Early Saturday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 2700 block of E. Lynn Rd Byron, IL. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Ethan A. Heslop of Byron was travelling west on E. Lynn Rd. Heslop failed to negotiate the curve on E. Lynn Rd., causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
Man accused of double homicide, rape in Florida has criminal record in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show. According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court. Records also show he […]
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
How high did Roscoe junior tennis player Elizabeth Schindler rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 12?
These are the top 100 home sales for Winnebago County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 342 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $142,500 in Winnebago County. Top 100 home sales in Winnebago County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 04:47.
Second victim of Lasalle Co. explosion identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a second victim of a home explosion Saturday in LaSalle County. Coroner Richard Ploch says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. A forensic autopsy released over...
Rockford-area contractor pleads guilty in home repair fraud case
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton contractor entered a plea of guilty Tuesday in a Boone County home repair fraud case. Kirt Johnson was placed on probation for 48 months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $77,366.23. Johnson, 45, was arrested in January 2021 and accused of stealing more than $100,000 from three […]
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Freeport pastor still preaching after pleading guilty to battery of parishioner
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport pastor is still preaching from the pulpit after pleading guilty to battery in a case involving a female congregant. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Antwon Funches pleaded guilty to battery on Aug. 23, as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the guilty plea, Funches, 47, was placed […]
Teen Driver Arrested for Fleeing the Scene and DUI after a Two Vehicle Crash
Late Sunday night, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West South Street and South Center Street in Creston for a hit and run accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that an SUV, driven by 19-year-old Omar Salazar of Elgin was traveling eastbound on South West Street, directly behind a blue sedan, driven by a female Juvenile out of Elgin.
Rockford man faces grooming charges for inappropriate texts with 11 year old
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app. According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior. Police said the victim and […]
Freeport man arrested for armed robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the occupant of an apartment was robbed at gunpoint after a suspect, identified as Drean Mcgee, 30, entered the residence and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. Waddell Avenue at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning. […]
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Woman Identified As Second Victim Of Weekend House Explosion
The second victim of a rural La Salle house explosion has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a trauma center in Rockford. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Waters' husband 59-year-old Robert Waters was pronounced dead at the scene...
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 2-6
OREGON — On Sept. 2 at 5:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of North Illinois Route 26 and North Freeport Road. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a blue 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by Jennifer N. Bookman, 31, of Freeport, was stopped at the stop sign on North Freeport Road. The blue Toyota then proceeded into the intersection with North Illinois Route 26 and was struck by a southbound white 2020 GMC Terrain operated by Shawnda R. Ludwig, 52, of Forreston. Bookman was extricated from the blue Toyota, and transported by Forreston EMS to FHN Hospital in Freeport with potentially serious injuries. Bookman's juvenile passenger was uninjured. Bookman was issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Deputies were assisted on scene by Forreston Fire/EMS and the Illinois State Police.
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) — There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. The department proudly posted this picture with the...
