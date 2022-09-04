DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO