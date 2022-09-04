Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
WMAZ
Witnesses say they can identify driver who struck a Clayton County girl in hit-and-run; parents ask 'why no arrest?'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an 8-year-old victim of a hit-and-run collision say witnesses can identify the driver who collided into her, but three weeks later the parents say they can’t find out from police if investigators are close to making an arrest. On Aug. 18,...
Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
79-year-old driver succumbs to fatal injuries in LaGrange automotive accident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say that a man in his late seventies died after a fatal collision on Mooty Bridge in LaGrange, Georgia. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mooty Bridge near Wisteria Ridge Dr. on Sept. 7 at around 6:23 a.m. 79-year-old Gerald McInvale, one of the drivers, sustained fatal injuries […]
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera breaking into trucks at Stockbridge business, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles at a local business' parking lot. Officials say shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, the unidentified suspect was seen entering multiple vehicles at the ComTech parking lot in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to...
Cops: Guard shot after confronting thieves in Old Fourth Ward parking lot
A security guard was shot Thursday morning outside an Old Fourth Ward apartment building after confronting a group of people breaking into cars, Channel 2 Action News reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
Suspects involved in shootout in metro Atlanta parking lot caught on camera, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are hoping someone can identify the suspects who were caught on camera in a shooting in a metro Atlanta parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said on Aug. 7 the suspects were involved in a shooting in...
Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for woman accused of assaulting animal hospital's employees
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are searching for a woman accused of threatening the employees of a local animal hospital. Officials say on March 30, 2022, the suspect assaulted and threatened multiple employees of Westside Animal Hospital on the 800 block of Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
CBS 46
1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A woman riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on the Downtown Connector, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Newton County woman missing for days after leaving home
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a Newton County woman who disappeared over Labor Day weekend. Officials say Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
WXIA 11 Alive
All lanes of I-285 back open after reports of 'jumper' at Spaghetti Junction, police say
ATLANTA — All northbound lanes of I-285 are back open after a "jumper" was reported from I-85, according to DeKalb County Police. Sadly, police said the individual is now deceased. They offered no further information. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
