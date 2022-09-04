ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 7

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Jonesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
11Alive

Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS 46

1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Newton County woman missing for days after leaving home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a Newton County woman who disappeared over Labor Day weekend. Officials say Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy