Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
First time 14th amendment used to disqualify official from office
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge on Tuesday disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The judgment from state District Court Judge Francis Mathew...
Kansas Regents nominees quizzed on ‘woke’ politics, conflicts
TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson peppered the governor’s three nominees to the Kansas Board of Regents with questions Tuesday about potential of faculty indoctrinating Kansas college students with “woke” ideology aimed at advancing politically or socially liberal ideas. Masterson said a frequent question posed by...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,550 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 31, to Wednesday September 7, for a total of 868,911 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 8 COVID-19 deaths since August 31, for a total of 9,027. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
