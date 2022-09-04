ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Nevada Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Nevada Health
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Kansas Elections
Little Apple Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,550 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 31, to Wednesday September 7, for a total of 868,911 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 8 COVID-19 deaths since August 31, for a total of 9,027. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Adkins
Person
Joe Lombardo
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy