Wisconsin State

Peepers
4d ago

For the LOVE of money is the root of ALL evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through……. with MANY sorrows. Amen ? Amen.( 1 Tim. 6:10 ).

6
Jerry Flynn
4d ago

she also steals houses claiming they are abandoned about time someone pressed charges on her

8
Kathryn Kraft
3d ago

She could have been a democratic Congress person. Then the law would have never touched her

7
