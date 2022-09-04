Read full article on original website
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Both Adyen and The Trade Desk knocked the doors off earnings. It looks like an opportune time to add these industry leaders to your portfolio.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After Shaking Off Chip Demand Worries?
Broadcom revenue jumped 25% year over year in Q3, driven by a 32% gain in its chip segment. Strong chip sales should continue next quarter thanks to its designs geared towards data centers and networking. The pending VMWare acquisition clouds the picture, but this remains a top semiconductor stock to...
Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD vs. Nvidia
AMD and Nvidia have both been cut in half since last November. Slowing sales of PCs and rising interest rates drove investors away from both semiconductor stocks. One of these chipmakers should experience a softer landing.
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Ambarella's near-term outlook isn't convincing, as its latest results indicate. The terrific opportunity in computer vision chips should pave the way for long-term growth at Ambarella. The chipmaker's financial performance is expected to pick up the pace starting next year.
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Not many dividend stocks with yields well north of 10% are worth buying. Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services are two exceptions to this general rule.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Coca-Cola a Buy?
Coca-Cola has been a top defensive stock over the past year. Its evergreen brand, stable growth, and high dividend have made it a safe-haven investment. However, investors should keep their long-term expectations realistic.
Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys
Coupang and Airbnb have taken huge price cuts in 2022, mostly over general market concerns. They are poised to rebound with a vengeance, delivering market-stomping returns for many years.
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy in September
Cresco Labs is about to get even bigger once its acquisition of Columbia Care goes through. Despite having the smallest footprint on this list, Jushi Holdings generated an impressive 52% sales growth in its most recent quarter. Ayr Wellness posted a quarterly revenue above $100 million but trades at a...
Stock Market Dip? 3 Companies to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Disney's promising third quarter signals a return to form for the company. Apple's impressive resilience has seen it continue to grow despite a pandemic and reduced consumer spending. Warner Bros. Discovery will need time, but its assets suggest it will see substantial growth in the long term.
Stem vs. Tesla -- Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?
Eric Cuka has positions in Blend Labs, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Stem, Inc., Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
UiPath Inc. (PATH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
UiPath Inc. (PATH -11.22%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
UiPath Stock: Bear vs. Bull
But its Q3 and full-year guidance broadly missed analysts' estimates. UiPath's stock could remain out of favor until the situation improves.
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR -0.41%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Korn/Ferry International (KFY -11.61%) Q1 2023 Earnings Call.
