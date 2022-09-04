ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Bird Hikes Return to Fort Caroline National Memorial

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Timucuan Preserve, Jacksonville’s national park, provides thousands of acres of stopover habitat for birds as they migrate through the area. During fall and spring migration, birds from around the world make Timucuan Preserve their temporary home.

To celebrate, Timucuan Preserve is partnering with the Duval Audubon Society to host monthly bird hikes at Fort Caroline National Memorial from September through March 2023. All hikes begin promptly at 10 a.m., and are free and open to the public.

The park suggests hikers arrive at least 15 minutes early to check in with park staff, and to wear closed-toed shoes. Binoculars, water, sunscreen, and bug spray are also highly recommended!

View the following bird hike dates:

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023

