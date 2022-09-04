ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Starkville Daily News

Honors college prepares for Classical Week

Later this month, the Mississippi State University Shackouls Honors College will be in the spotlight. For the honors college’s upcoming Classical Week from September 19-23, activities include a two-evening play production of the comedy Phormio by the Roman playwright Terence on September 20 and 21 followed by their Orators Lecture Series on September 22.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Joe MacGown makes his mark in Starkville

Though Starkville is a small city by some standards, it is also home to surprising people making an impact on the world. Joe MacGown, a Starkville resident for most of his life and a fixture in Starkville since 1988, has made his mark on both the scientific and art worlds, though he received little formal training in either field.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Vols going to the air with success this season

Starkville Academy has had 646 yards through the air in the first four games for 161.50 yards per outing. During last Friday's 39-7 over Leake Academy, wide receiver Drew Williams had a productive night for the Vols with eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. For more on this...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

DMH hosts mental health meetup in Starkville

More than ever, Mississippians need access to mental health care services. Through a series of Mental Health Meetups, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) and its community health partners are committed to bringing awareness to the public about the mental health resources available to them. On Wednesday, September 7,...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#The Starkville Daily News
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs face Golden Eagles in soccer on the road

After having already faced Auburn, Alabama and LSU, the Golden Eagles plan to see a couple more, including in-state rival Mississippi State Thursday in Hattiesburg. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Panthers tend to get tougher during season

Despite losses to Winona Christian 35-28 and Eupora 42-12, Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson always knows the challenges those games present only makes the Panthers tougher on down the line. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Jackets expect capable Conquistadors

Last year in Russell’s first season, Olive Branch was 4-7 and finished 2-5 in Class 6A, Region 1, but the team has come out in the first two games and been sharp knocking off a good Neshoba Central program in week one and last week beating Collierville (Tenn.) squad St. George’s.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldog center Sharp honored by SEC

The conference announced on Labor Day that center LaQuinston Sharp was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the 49-23 blowout win over the Tigers. It’s the second time in Sharp’s career in Starkville that he’s been picked for the weekly award. He won it after the win over Kentucky a season ago.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Lady Eagles make progress down stretch of the season

Hebron Christian coach Randy Haynes is beginning to see the benefits from tackling the tough early schedule. The Lady Eagles swept Columbus Christian in district action last week with a pair of 10-run rule wins and Haynes believed the early challenges against bigger schools helped prepare his team for this time of the year.
PHEBA, MS
wcbi.com

Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Johnson's goal gets MSU going in come-from-behind soccer win

After seeing several chances fall off the mark on Sunday against Louisiana Tech, Johnson was able to use her head for a goal in the 61st minute and Haley McWhirter completed the rally for the Bulldogs with another score in a 2-1 victory at the MSU Soccer Field. For more...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

Rate increase coming to City of Kosciusko garbage pickup

Trash pickup will cost Kosciusko residents a bit more beginning in October. The Board of Aldermen approved an increase of $2.50 in the city’s 2022 budget. That makes the total price $22.50. Mayor Tim Kyle said the rate increase for customers is due to rate increases from Waste Management.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy