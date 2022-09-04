Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Honors college prepares for Classical Week
Later this month, the Mississippi State University Shackouls Honors College will be in the spotlight. For the honors college’s upcoming Classical Week from September 19-23, activities include a two-evening play production of the comedy Phormio by the Roman playwright Terence on September 20 and 21 followed by their Orators Lecture Series on September 22.
Starkville Daily News
Joe MacGown makes his mark in Starkville
Though Starkville is a small city by some standards, it is also home to surprising people making an impact on the world. Joe MacGown, a Starkville resident for most of his life and a fixture in Starkville since 1988, has made his mark on both the scientific and art worlds, though he received little formal training in either field.
Starkville Daily News
Vols going to the air with success this season
Starkville Academy has had 646 yards through the air in the first four games for 161.50 yards per outing. During last Friday's 39-7 over Leake Academy, wide receiver Drew Williams had a productive night for the Vols with eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. For more on this...
Starkville Daily News
DMH hosts mental health meetup in Starkville
More than ever, Mississippians need access to mental health care services. Through a series of Mental Health Meetups, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) and its community health partners are committed to bringing awareness to the public about the mental health resources available to them. On Wednesday, September 7,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs face Golden Eagles in soccer on the road
After having already faced Auburn, Alabama and LSU, the Golden Eagles plan to see a couple more, including in-state rival Mississippi State Thursday in Hattiesburg. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Panthers tend to get tougher during season
Despite losses to Winona Christian 35-28 and Eupora 42-12, Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson always knows the challenges those games present only makes the Panthers tougher on down the line. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to...
Commercial Dispatch
Health Brief: Family Clinic of Starkville joins North Mississippi Health Services
The Family Clinic of Starkville is joining North Mississippi Health Services. Doctors Steven Brandon and Emily Brandon Landrum and the clinic team will officially become part of North Mississippi Medical Clinics on Oct. 3, 2022. The clinic will stay in its current location at 501 Hospital Road. Brandon and Landrum...
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Jackets expect capable Conquistadors
Last year in Russell’s first season, Olive Branch was 4-7 and finished 2-5 in Class 6A, Region 1, but the team has come out in the first two games and been sharp knocking off a good Neshoba Central program in week one and last week beating Collierville (Tenn.) squad St. George’s.
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
Starkville Daily News
Bulldog center Sharp honored by SEC
The conference announced on Labor Day that center LaQuinston Sharp was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the 49-23 blowout win over the Tigers. It’s the second time in Sharp’s career in Starkville that he’s been picked for the weekly award. He won it after the win over Kentucky a season ago.
Starkville Daily News
Lady Eagles make progress down stretch of the season
Hebron Christian coach Randy Haynes is beginning to see the benefits from tackling the tough early schedule. The Lady Eagles swept Columbus Christian in district action last week with a pair of 10-run rule wins and Haynes believed the early challenges against bigger schools helped prepare his team for this time of the year.
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
Starkville Daily News
Johnson's goal gets MSU going in come-from-behind soccer win
After seeing several chances fall off the mark on Sunday against Louisiana Tech, Johnson was able to use her head for a goal in the 61st minute and Haley McWhirter completed the rally for the Bulldogs with another score in a 2-1 victory at the MSU Soccer Field. For more...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
breezynews.com
Rate increase coming to City of Kosciusko garbage pickup
Trash pickup will cost Kosciusko residents a bit more beginning in October. The Board of Aldermen approved an increase of $2.50 in the city’s 2022 budget. That makes the total price $22.50. Mayor Tim Kyle said the rate increase for customers is due to rate increases from Waste Management.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wtva.com
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
