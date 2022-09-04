How to live stream the Dutch Grand Prix 2022 online and watch F1 from anywhere

The second half of the 2022 F1 season gets underway with what could be a pivotal race in the battle for the driver's championship this weekend at Circuit Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. Read on to discover all your F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022 live stream options, including FREE options .

Home turf hero Max Verstappen will have the full backing of the Orange Army , with the Red Bull star leading the F1 World Driver's Championship by a seemingly unassailable 93 points.

Verstappen arrives in the Netherlands having won last weekend's Belgian GP by over 17 seconds, despite starting in 14th position on the grid.

Another win for the 24-year-old would all but end any hope of his rivals catching him, but this circuit on paper appears to suit Ferrari rather than Red Bull, and may give hope to Sergio Perez pf keeping his fading title dream alive.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster for F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions .

What time can I live stream the F1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix?

The action is set to take place at Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands on Sunday, September 4 , with the green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (CET) , which is 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST.

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

Thankfully, not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

From our research, we can see that the following countries and broadcasters will be showing the Dutch Grand Prix for free : Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on Band, Germany on RTL, Iran on MBC Persia, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action, and Russia on Match TV.

How to live stream F1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from Circuit Zandvoort, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN , you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's Grand Prix with ExpressVPN.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee , allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

How to live stream F1 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in the US

Formula One fans Stateside need look no further than F1 TV and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99 .

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 9am ET / 6am PT.

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels, now with 50% off your first month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal .

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2022 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN .

How can I live stream F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022 in the UK?

As with every Grand Prix of the 2022 season, Sky customers have the option of watching the Dutch Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app .

If you don't have a Sky subscription – and if you do, come to that – you can watch the race on Now TV with a day or monthly Sports pass. A one-month pass currently costs £25.99 – £14 off the usual price – and Now Boost is thrown in for free as well, so you can watch Verstappen probably win in full HD instead of crappy old 720p.

Motor racing fans will be able to catch all of the action from Circuit Zandvoort live with coverage starting at 12.30pm BST on Sky.

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

How to live stream the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

There's a live stream option for petrolheads to tune into the action from Zandvoort, from pretty much any corner of the world they find themselves in.

If you don't mind going without a bit of sleep Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial - after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the Dutch GP is at 11pm AEST on Sunday night .

New Zealanders can live stream this year's Dutch GP via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport . Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Dutch Grand Prix is set to start at 1am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning .

Canadian F1 followers can watch 2022 the action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Dutch Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT for Canadian viewers today.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month , while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free, including the Dutch Grand Prix).

Sky Italia will be showing all 2022 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Dutch GP is all set to start at 3pm CET .

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs .

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs . Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or Sling TV opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or Sling TV opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.