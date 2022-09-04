Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thomas Tuchel's time was up - but Chelsea's new owners have serious questions to answer
Thomas Tuchel's departure from Chelsea comes as no surprise but Todd Boehly's timing needs explaining.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea have been crying out for
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea need.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Graham Potter: The first jobs for Chelsea's new manager
The first jobs for Graham Potter after he was unveiled as the new Chelsea manager.
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Galatasaray close to finalising Juan Mata & Mauro Icardi signings
Istanbul giants Galatasaray are set to complete the signings of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata among a host of deals before the closing of the Turkish transfer window, 90min understands.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
FC Zürich v Arsenal: Europa League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: How will Mikel Arteta’s side fare on their first European excursion of the season? Find out with Will Unwin
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to 'reinvent' themselves after heavy Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp spoke honestly after Liverpool were heavily beaten by Napoli in the Champions League.
90min
825
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0