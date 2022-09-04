Read full article on original website
Marolt: Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways
You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
Support airport improvement process
Dear Roger Marolt, your column (“Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways,” Aspen Daily News, Sept. 6) suggested we move Aspen’s air traffic to Rifle. Here are a couple of things for you to consider. 1. During the ASE Vision process, Pitkin County Manager Jon...
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
Pitkin BOCC to meet with open space board today in closed, open sessions
Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session. The closed meeting,...
Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light
Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents...
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Is the PCSO paying attention?
What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
Snowmass council to decide on resolution to expand marketing sales, lodging taxes
The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question to voters. The question would ask voters to approve an expansion of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the existing 2.4% lodging tax to add workforce housing to the allowed uses. According to a memorandum from town staff, the town council has been discussing the possibility of asking voters to expand the tax uses to include expenses related to construction, maintenance and workforce housing for the last several months.
Carbondale encounters
I applaud the Sopris Sun for publishing the story about the racial prejudice experienced by visiting students on the Fourth of July in Redstone, on First Friday in Carbondale and at “a thrift store in Aspen.” It is vitally important that we call out racism when it occurs and take the opportunity from its exposure to examine our personal biases.
Fixing affordable housing
Having followed the progression of the debate on affordable housing in Aspen for a long time, the hardening of positions and the resulting crisis facing us now was predictable. Seemingly lost in the endless back and forth are a few truisms that, if acknowledged by all sides, could bring the community into better alignment.
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
