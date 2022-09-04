Mark Twain Library in Redding holds annual book fair

The Mark Twain Library in Redding is holding its annual book fair this holiday weekend.

It features more than 65,000 used items, including books, CDs, games, puzzles and vinyl albums. All proceeds will go toward operating funds for the library.

"We are back in full force now. It's been a wonderful, strong turnout,” says Catherine Riordan, the co-chair of the Mark Twain Library.

The fair has been going on for about 60 years.

The event continues today through Monday with free admission.

Fore more information, visit the Mark Twain Library's website.