ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDz4i_0hhkT4fX00

Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges for an attempted assault at the Ulster County Jail.

Detectives were assigned to an investigation on Aug. 28 regarding a physical altercation that occurred within the jail.

The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.

The suspect is charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail and will appear in the City of Kingston Court on a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice

SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#County Jail#Violent Crime
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thephoto-news.com

Police blotters – Sept. 2, 2022

Amanda Jewell, 37, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 13. Cesar Perez Ramirez, 39, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 7.
HARRIMAN, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy