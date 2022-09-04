Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer

Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges for an attempted assault at the Ulster County Jail.

Detectives were assigned to an investigation on Aug. 28 regarding a physical altercation that occurred within the jail.

The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.

The suspect is charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail and will appear in the City of Kingston Court on a later date.