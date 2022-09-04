ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing iPhone at knifepoint on 6 Train

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are looking for a man in connection to a robbery that happened on Thursday on the 6 Train.

Officers say the suspect pulled out a knife and stole an iPhone out of the hands of a 19-year-old on the train. The phone is worth about $1,200.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect is in his 40s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans and dark sneakers with a black fanny pack across his chest.

