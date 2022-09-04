Read full article on original website
Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann is caught in the middle, and he likes it. Vann, who owns the popular Case Western campus watering hole and brewery, has co-founded a pair of companies that aim to help restaurants locate the best prices for their orders and in getting whatever they need as fast as possible.
You can soon fly from Cleveland to South Florida — one-way — for $39
If you're looking to book a direct flight from Cleveland to Florida, you can now add Fort Lauderdale as an option.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Taste of the Browns auction, with sports and other items, is open
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taste of the Browns is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, but the online auction is open now. The event, which is 6 to 9 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, features a ton of food, chefs, as well as former and current Browns, live music, raffle and auction.
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
hree professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023.
Lakewood small business STEM Handmade Soap keeps hands clean and fresh smelling: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For nearly a decade, Lakewood’s STEM Handmade Soap has been responsible for fresh-smelling hands around Northeast Ohio and beyond. “It’s a handmade soap store with skin care products,” said Dave Willett, who co-owns STEM Handmade Soap with his life/business partner Steve Meka. “We’ll be celebrating our ninth year in October.”
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 19 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss. A late addition to the Rock Hall...
State approves sports gambling licenses for Cleveland Browns, JACK’s casino and racino
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns, JACK Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino took the next step toward live sports gambling Wednesday by receiving approval from the state for mobile and retail sportsbooks. The Ohio Casino Control Commission heard and approved applications from eight businesses Wednesday, including the three in...
Ohio approves Cleveland’s first three sportsbooks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have never bet on a sporting event. My lifetime gambling spend probably totals less than $20, in quarters at casino slot machines. But gambling is big business, and sports betting starts in January throughout Ohio.
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
After successful summer season, Parma Heights planning Greenbrier Commons pool complex maintenance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after COVID forced reduced schedules and programming at Greenbrier Commons pool complex, Director of Recreation Stacey Allen reported the popular Parma Heights aquatic center enjoyed a strong summer. “Everything actually went great for us this year,” Allen said. “We had a fantastic crew and...
Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends celebrates its 25th season in 2022 with extra hours, new haunted attractions
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Twenty-five years ago this month, Cedar Point debuted HalloWeekends, a modest, fall-themed festival spread across three weekends that featured two haunted houses, a spooky train ride and live entertainment. Fast forward to 2022, and the event has morphed into a months-long, all-out spookfest, with 11 haunted...
Machine oil found in the Chagrin River on Wednesday afternoon
A machine oil spill occurred in the Chagrin River in Willoughby on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Eastlake Fire Department.
World's second-tallest roller coaster in Ohio is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents
AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
Ross Dress for Less opening up new store in NE Ohio
Those looking for budget-friendly clothing are going to have yet another option in Northeast Ohio when a new Ross Dress for Less opens this fall.
Residents of 2 Lake Co. mobile home parks file lawsuit against owner
A new lawsuit filed in Lake County alleges mismanagement of two mobile home parks, including claims of overcharged utilities and rent, along with violating fair housing laws.
