Cleveland, OH

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Cleveland.com

Lakewood small business STEM Handmade Soap keeps hands clean and fresh smelling: Photos

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For nearly a decade, Lakewood’s STEM Handmade Soap has been responsible for fresh-smelling hands around Northeast Ohio and beyond. “It’s a handmade soap store with skin care products,” said Dave Willett, who co-owns STEM Handmade Soap with his life/business partner Steve Meka. “We’ll be celebrating our ninth year in October.”
wchstv.com

World's second-tallest roller coaster in Ohio is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

