Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Final Medal Table
Mia Narita played a critical role in helping lead Japan to the top of the medal table at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Current photo via Jon Reiter. The 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships looked different than the seven previous editions. Not only was there a three-year gap between...
swimswam.com
How Rare Is It For Swimmers To Hold World & World Junior Titles Simultaneously?
On the heels of a perfect LC season, David Popovici joins an exclusive list of swimmers who have held both the World and World Junior titles at the same time. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has completed a perfect long course season. From June to September, the Romanian...
swimswam.com
Latvia’s Andrejs Duda Breaks Masters World Records in 50 Fly and 50 Free
Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke Masters World Records in the 50 fly and 50 free at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke two Masters World Records in as many days at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, held from August 28th to September 4th at the Foro Italico. Full results of the meet can be found here.
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Diver David Boudia Retires at 33
David Boudia, the greatest American diver of his generation, has retired. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is 33 years old. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. Four-time Olympic medal-winning diver David Boudia has announced his retirement from competition. Boudia, 33, is the most accomplished American diver of his generation, and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Names 99 Athletes To 2022-23 National Team Roster
The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period (ended Aug. 31). Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. USA Swimming named 99 swimmers to its National Team Roster for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The qualifying period for...
swimswam.com
Daniel Diehl Discusses Triple-Gold Medal Performance at 2022 Jr Pan Pacs
Daniel Diehl joined the SwimSwam podcast after a four day break from swimming, following his performances at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships Current photo via Jon Reiter. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Kelsi Worrell Dahlia Announces First Child on the Way
Olympian and world record holder Kelsi Dahlia announced that she and her husband Thomas are expecting their first child in late January. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympian and world record holder Kelsi Worrell Dahlia has announced that she is pregnant with her first child via Instagram. On August...
swimswam.com
From Popov to Popovici: A Look Back at Amazing 100 Free Back-Half Splits
Romanian sensation David Popovici now owns nine of the 15 fastest back-half splits in the history of the men’s 100-meter freestyle. David Popovici is the greatest swimmer in the world in the men’s 100 freestyle. He is not only the world record holder (46.86 during the 2022 European Championships), but he has also been below 48 seconds with an amazing regularity. At the 2022 World Junior Championships last week, the 17-year-old Romanian produced no less than five sub-48 swims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Jonny Farber Announces Commitment to Boston University
Speedo Summer Juniors qualifier and Illinois native, Jonny Farber, will start at Boston University for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Jonny Farber. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Swimming Super Couple Mallory Comerford, Clark Burckle Announce Engagement
Comerford and Burckle have been dating for the last three years and officially got engaged on Sunday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Another swimming super couple is on their way to the altar. On Sunday, multi-time World Championship medalist Mallory Comerford revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend and U.S....
swimswam.com
New Starts: Kieran Smith Talks Going Pro, Relay Goals, and Future Events
Smith outlined his reasons for turning pro instead of using his final year of eligibility, his hopes for future relays, and his post-swimming career goals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Kieran Smith is looking to expand his horizons–beginning with going pro. After winning his first Olympic medal with...
swimswam.com
3-Time Olympian Nathan Adrian and Wife Hallie Welcome Their Second Daughter
The couple already parents their 18-month-old daughter, Parker Jacquelyn, who was born on February 9th, 2021. Nathan and Hallie competed in the NCAA at two separate California schools. Hallie is a former Stanford diver who now works as a divisional merchandise manager for Pottery Barn Teen at Williams-Sonoma. Adrian began...
swimswam.com
Speedo Juniors Qualifier Kelsey Wasikowski Commits to the University of Arizona
Speedo Juniors qualifier and Futures finalist, Kelsey Wasikowski, is set to arrive in Tuscon, Arizona ahead of the 2023 2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Men’s Water Polo: France Stuns Serbia to Reach Euro Quarterfinals
France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.
Comments / 0