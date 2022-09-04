Bilyeu: The time is right for Filipino food

Filipino culture and cuisine are having a moment.

Nearly every time I watch a game show on the Food Network, a Filipino-American chef seems to be competing. And they do really well, with the distinct advantage of having been raised eating very fusion-oriented foods that creatively incorporate a mishmash of Indigenous ingredients, Spanish colonial influence, and American military staples to create uniquely delicious dishes.

PBS recently aired The Great American Recipe , and just announced that a second season will be produced. One of its judges, Leah Cohen, is a restaurateur and cookbook author whose mother is Filipina; she often referenced her maternal family’s cooking on the show.

Jollibee, the Philippines-based fast food chain with nearly 1,500 stores around the world (64 of them in the United States), is opening a brand-new one in Sterling Heights, Mich. Its Chicken Joy was named the best chain fried chicken in the country by Eater.com . (With as many fast food chains as we support here in northwest Ohio, I think Jollibee would be a welcome addition. Consider this my personal invitation to the franchise.)

Toledo’s own Balance Pan-Asian Grille offers an Adobowl, based on adobo in which “[t]raditionally, chicken is marinated with ingredients such as soy sauce, vinegar, and bay leaves.” The fast-casual spot then puts its own unique spin on the meat, vegetable, and rice mixture.

Mama’s Filipino-American Kitchen is a brand-new entry into the area’s food truck club. It serves lumpia (identified as Filipino egg rolls for an easy explanation), chicken adobo, beef kaldereta (a tomato-based stew), and pancit (a dish made with meat and/or vegetables served over thin rice noodles).

Author Mia P. Manansala will publish the third installment in her Tita Rosie’s Kitchen cozy mystery series next month: Blackmail and Bibingka (a rice cake baked in banana leaves). The first two books were named for traditional Filipino dishes as well: Arsenic and Adobo and Homicide and Halo-Halo , a refreshing dessert of crushed ice, sweetened condensed milk, fruits, and jellies. The books are so immersive that a glossary is included in each one to explain terms of endearment, favorite foods, etc.

And last but certainly not least, the featured story in Food and Wine magazine’s July issue was called “Pinoy Pride,” showcasing Filipino cuisine with a glamorous cover girl: a tocino (pork belly) burger piled high with pineapple and slaw on a bright purple bun made with ube, a type of yam.

I’ve been waiting for the culinary powers that be to shine a bright ol’ spotlight on Filipino (and Brazilian and Indonesian) foods, given how popular fusion cooking has become.

Now it’s finally happened.

And I’m particularly thrilled because my daughter-in-law is Filipina. That means I have an expert and a talented cook to learn from, so I don’t miss out on this moment.

Pretty good timing, huh?