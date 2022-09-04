ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Bilyeu: The time is right for Filipino food

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFHD4_0hhkSTN000

Filipino culture and cuisine are having a moment.

Nearly every time I watch a game show on the Food Network, a Filipino-American chef seems to be competing. And they do really well, with the distinct advantage of having been raised eating very fusion-oriented foods that creatively incorporate a mishmash of Indigenous ingredients, Spanish colonial influence, and American military staples to create uniquely delicious dishes.

PBS recently aired The Great American Recipe , and just announced that a second season will be produced. One of its judges, Leah Cohen, is a restaurateur and cookbook author whose mother is Filipina; she often referenced her maternal family’s cooking on the show.

Jollibee, the Philippines-based fast food chain with nearly 1,500 stores around the world (64 of them in the United States), is opening a brand-new one in Sterling Heights, Mich. Its Chicken Joy was named the best chain fried chicken in the country by Eater.com . (With as many fast food chains as we support here in northwest Ohio, I think Jollibee would be a welcome addition. Consider this my personal invitation to the franchise.)

Toledo’s own Balance Pan-Asian Grille offers an Adobowl, based on adobo in which “[t]raditionally, chicken is marinated with ingredients such as soy sauce, vinegar, and bay leaves.” The fast-casual spot then puts its own unique spin on the meat, vegetable, and rice mixture.

Mama’s Filipino-American Kitchen is a brand-new entry into the area’s food truck club. It serves lumpia (identified as Filipino egg rolls for an easy explanation), chicken adobo, beef kaldereta (a tomato-based stew), and pancit (a dish made with meat and/or vegetables served over thin rice noodles).

Author Mia P. Manansala will publish the third installment in her Tita Rosie’s Kitchen cozy mystery series next month: Blackmail and Bibingka (a rice cake baked in banana leaves). The first two books were named for traditional Filipino dishes as well: Arsenic and Adobo and Homicide and Halo-Halo , a refreshing dessert of crushed ice, sweetened condensed milk, fruits, and jellies. The books are so immersive that a glossary is included in each one to explain terms of endearment, favorite foods, etc.

And last but certainly not least, the featured story in Food and Wine magazine’s July issue was called “Pinoy Pride,” showcasing Filipino cuisine with a glamorous cover girl: a tocino (pork belly) burger piled high with pineapple and slaw on a bright purple bun made with ube, a type of yam.

I’ve been waiting for the culinary powers that be to shine a bright ol’ spotlight on Filipino (and Brazilian and Indonesian) foods, given how popular fusion cooking has become.

Now it’s finally happened.

And I’m particularly thrilled because my daughter-in-law is Filipina. That means I have an expert and a talented cook to learn from, so I don’t miss out on this moment.

Pretty good timing, huh?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Detroit

You get what you pay for at Yoshi Hibachi Grille

👋 Hi, Sam here. Detroit's neighborhood hibachi take out chain, Yoshi Hibachi Grille, might not be Benihana, but it's going to get you right every time.The intrigue: I went to the Livernois Avenue location yesterday after a good experience last year and it did not disappoint.You get a heaping mound of fried rice, protein of your choice — I got shrimp and spicy chicken — and cooked vegetables.Don't forget to add spicy yum yum, Asian Hennessy or garlic butter sauce — that's what Yoshi does best.Quick take : Yoshi's loyal customer base swears it's addicting, while plenty of detractors are eager to tell you why it's overpriced and "mid."If you ask me, Yoshi serves high-quality hibachi dishes that just happen to come in a Styrofoam box. If it were presented at a table, there'd be no denying it's better than your average Asian takeout. With entree prices mostly under $25, you're getting what you pay for.If you go: The Black-owned Asian grill has three locations within the city and four others across metro Detroit. Each is open daily from noon-9pm. Yoshi Hibachi Grille's 19360 Livernois Avenue location.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List

If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Forbidden Wheels Hosting an All-Wheel Ride this Weekend

Tipton, MI – Forbidden Wheels will be hosting an all wheel ride starting at The Grasshopper in Adrian and finishing at Lenawee Forbidden Wheels in Tipton. Registration will start the day of at 11am with the last bike or vehicle out at Noon on Saturday, September 10th. The cost is a $10 registration fee per person.
TIPTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Sterling Heights, MI
Lifestyle
City
Sterling Heights, MI
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food And Wine#Food Truck#Fast Food Chains#Food Drink#The Food Network#Filipino American#Spanish#Pbs#The Great American Recipe#Eater Com#Pan Asian Grille
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Labor Day is the Last Day Deadline Detroit Will Publish

But it’s been a great run for nearly 10½ years. Today, Labor Day, is the last day that Deadline Detroit will officially publish. I’m proud to have worked for The Detroit News and The Washington Post, but equally as proud to have worked for Deadline Detroit all these years.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
DETROIT, MI
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023

Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
13abc.com

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say

Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum

The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy