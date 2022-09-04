Hyde Park police are releasing more information on a man who been missing since Aug. 27. Officials say Christopher Imperatore, 31, was last seen in the area of Haviland Road. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 110 lbs. Imperatore was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid flannel jacket, dark gray and blue or black, bright fluorescent orange hoodie (could be wearing over or under the flannel), dark colored jeans, Nike Air Max sneakers (all black), eyeglasses (brown frames) and may be carrying two drawstring laundry bags with the Laundromat logo (Violet Ave) on it. He has a history of going into the nearby woods for a few days and returning later.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO