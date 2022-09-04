Read full article on original website
News 12
Blauvelt Sons of Italy to host annual Italian Feast & Carnival
The Blauvelt Sons of Italy is hosting its 11th annual Italian Feast & Carnival starting Thursday. It's happening in Masonic Park in Tappan and is running through Sunday. Festival admission is $5 per person. Parking is free.
West Indian American Day Parade wraps up strong
Music and dancing took over the scene, with everyone from News 12's very own talent to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joining in on the fun.
News 12
Paterson teacher celebrates 49th year, marking district’s longest-ever tenure
It was a historic moment for one local teacher today and the entire Paterson school district. Bessy Ames started her first day in the district on Sept. 1, 1974. She is now celebrating her 49th year, the district's longest-ever tenure. On Wednesday, her colleagues and friends celebrated Ames' achievement. Ames...
Smithtown H.S. East teacher claims he was fired due to being an ally to LGBTQ community
A teacher from Smithtown High School East and ally to the LGBTQ community has been fired.
News 12
Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop
Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
News 12
Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years
It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
Police: Sculpture stolen in Patchogue
Police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a sculpture in Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden on Terry Street.
News 12
4 accused in Hewlett Harbor country club robbery
Police are searching for four suspects responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a country club in Hewlett Harbor. Detectives say the group entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop through an unlocked window last Wednesday and stole $750 in merchandise. The four are described as...
News 12
Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low
While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
News 12
Police: Bronx man wrote out, cashed $24K stolen check from Westport mailbox
Police arrested a Bronx man who they say stole a blank check from a mailbox in Westport, wrote it out to himself for $24,000, and deposited it into his bank account. Police say Justen Diaz, of the Bronx, stole the box of blank checks from a home on Northgate Lane back in January of 2022.
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
News 12
"Warrant Wednesday" shines social media spotlight on wanted suspects in town of Newburgh
Town of Newburgh police are taking to social media to find crime suspects. Authorities are putting up dozens of wanted posters on their Facebook page in a campaign they call "Warrant Wednesday." Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call them at (845) 564-1100. They say...
News 12
Body of missing Woodland Park man pulled from Passaic River
Police say the body of a missing man from Woodland Park was recovered Wednesday. Angelo Basile was last seen leaving his home just after midnight on Tuesday. The 78-year-old's car was later found abandoned in Totowa. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
News 12
Police release more information on missing Hyde Park man
Hyde Park police are releasing more information on a man who been missing since Aug. 27. Officials say Christopher Imperatore, 31, was last seen in the area of Haviland Road. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 110 lbs. Imperatore was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid flannel jacket, dark gray and blue or black, bright fluorescent orange hoodie (could be wearing over or under the flannel), dark colored jeans, Nike Air Max sneakers (all black), eyeglasses (brown frames) and may be carrying two drawstring laundry bags with the Laundromat logo (Violet Ave) on it. He has a history of going into the nearby woods for a few days and returning later.
News 12
Owl rescued from tree in Quogue backyard
An owl was rescued from a tree in the middle of a Quogue backyard. Video shows the bird stuck upside down in a tree over 80 feet in the air. Neighbors noticed the owl struggling and called the Broken Antler Wildlife Rescue. Police and firefighters joined in the effort to...
News 12
Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school
Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Nassau police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids
Nassau County Police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use...
News 12
Police: Severed deer head found in driveway of New Canaan town official
Police have confirmed a severed deer head was found in New Canaan in August. Investigators confirm it was found on a town official's driveway. The incident happened Aug. 27.
Smithtown superintendent of schools responds to allegations about teacher’s firing
The Smithtown superintendent of schools has responded to the allegations that a Smithtown High School East teacher was fired for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.
News 12
Police: Suspects in multiple Westchester smash-and-grabs may be connected
Police say the groups suspected in multiple Westchester smash-and-grab robberies may be connected. They say one person of interest is in custody after police say they tried to take off, but crashed their car on Staunton Street in Yonkers. Officials say the search continues for two other suspects who were...
