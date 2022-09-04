ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

News 12

Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop

Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
News 12

Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years

It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
News 12

4 accused in Hewlett Harbor country club robbery

Police are searching for four suspects responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a country club in Hewlett Harbor. Detectives say the group entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop through an unlocked window last Wednesday and stole $750 in merchandise. The four are described as...
News 12

Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low

While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
News 12

Body of missing Woodland Park man pulled from Passaic River

Police say the body of a missing man from Woodland Park was recovered Wednesday. Angelo Basile was last seen leaving his home just after midnight on Tuesday. The 78-year-old's car was later found abandoned in Totowa. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
News 12

Police release more information on missing Hyde Park man

Hyde Park police are releasing more information on a man who been missing since Aug. 27. Officials say Christopher Imperatore, 31, was last seen in the area of Haviland Road. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 110 lbs. Imperatore was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid flannel jacket, dark gray and blue or black, bright fluorescent orange hoodie (could be wearing over or under the flannel), dark colored jeans, Nike Air Max sneakers (all black), eyeglasses (brown frames) and may be carrying two drawstring laundry bags with the Laundromat logo (Violet Ave) on it. He has a history of going into the nearby woods for a few days and returning later.
News 12

Owl rescued from tree in Quogue backyard

An owl was rescued from a tree in the middle of a Quogue backyard. Video shows the bird stuck upside down in a tree over 80 feet in the air. Neighbors noticed the owl struggling and called the Broken Antler Wildlife Rescue. Police and firefighters joined in the effort to...
News 12

Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school

Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
